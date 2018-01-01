You are here » Home
Kemp & Co Ltd.
|BSE: 506530
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE060E01018
BSE
10:44 | 09 Mar
590.00
18.00
(3.15%)
OPEN
590.00
HIGH
590.00
LOW
590.00
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Kemp & Co Ltd
|OPEN
|590.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|572.00
|VOLUME
|17
|52-Week high
|607.70
|52-Week low
|205.50
|P/E
|30.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|64
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|600.60
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|590.00
|CLOSE
|572.00
|VOLUME
|17
|52-Week high
|607.70
|52-Week low
|205.50
|P/E
|30.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|64
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|600.60
|Sell Qty
|15.00
Kemp & Co Ltd. (KEMPCO) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.84
|0.64
|0.80
|0.77
|0.77
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.75
|0.31
|0.28
|0.01
|Total Income
|1.55
|1.39
|1.11
|1.05
|0.78
|Expenditure
|0.92
|0.78
|0.82
|0.91
|1.21
|Operating Profit
|0.63
|0.61
|0.29
|0.15
|-0.43
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|0.62
|0.60
|0.28
|0.14
|-0.43
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|PBT
|1.64
|0.49
|0.14
|0.08
|-0.38
|Tax
|0.23
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|1.41
|0.48
|0.14
|0.08
|-0.38
|EPS (Rs)
|13.09
|4.45
|1.34
|0.75
|-3.54
