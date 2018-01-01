JUST IN
Kemp & Co Ltd.

BSE: 506530 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE060E01018
BSE 10:44 | 09 Mar 590.00 18.00
(3.15%)
590.00

590.00

590.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kemp & Co Ltd
OPEN 590.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 572.00
VOLUME 17
52-Week high 607.70
52-Week low 205.50
P/E 30.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 64
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 600.60
Sell Qty 15.00
Kemp & Co Ltd. (KEMPCO) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.84 0.64 0.80 0.77 0.77
Other Income 0.71 0.75 0.31 0.28 0.01
Total Income 1.55 1.39 1.11 1.05 0.78
Expenditure 0.92 0.78 0.82 0.91 1.21
Operating Profit 0.63 0.61 0.29 0.15 -0.43
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 0.62 0.60 0.28 0.14 -0.43
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06
PBT 1.64 0.49 0.14 0.08 -0.38
Tax 0.23 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit 1.41 0.48 0.14 0.08 -0.38
EPS (Rs) 13.09 4.45 1.34 0.75 -3.54
