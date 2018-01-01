You are here » Home
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 526015
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: KEMROCK
|ISIN Code: INE990B01012
|
BSE
15:04 | 20 Mar
|
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
15:06 | 08 Jul
|
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|9.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.18
|VOLUME
|10600
|52-Week high
|10.59
|52-Week low
|8.73
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.73
|Sell Qty
|3835.00
|OPEN
|13.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|15460
|52-Week high
|13.15
|52-Week low
|8.95
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.10
|Sell Qty
|13593.00
About Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd.
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd is a leading company in India, engaged in the manufacture FRP/GRP composites products. The company delivers standard as well as customized solutions that are ideal replacements for conventional materials. Their product range comprises of carbon fiber, windmill blades & nacelle covers, railway interiors/exteriors, telecom towers, pultruded profiles, pipes and many m...> More
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2015
|Sep 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.82
|10.24
|-4.1
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.26
|-80.77
|Total Income
|9.87
|10.51
|-6.09
|Total Expenses
|62.53
|13.46
|364.56
|Operating Profit
|-52.66
|-2.95
|-1685.08
|Net Profit
|-137.39
|-12.29
|-1017.9
|Equity Capital
|20.33
|20.33
| -
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd - Peer Group
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-63.09%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.73
|
|9.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.50
|YEAR Low/High
|8.73
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.80
|
|1000.00
