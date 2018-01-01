JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd.

BSE: 526015 Sector: Industrials
NSE: KEMROCK ISIN Code: INE990B01012
BSE 15:04 | 20 Mar Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 15:06 | 08 Jul Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 9.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.18
VOLUME 10600
52-Week high 10.59
52-Week low 8.73
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.73
Sell Qty 3835.00
OPEN 9.50
CLOSE 9.18
VOLUME 10600
52-Week high 10.59
52-Week low 8.73
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.73
Sell Qty 3835.00

About Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd.

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd is a leading company in India, engaged in the manufacture FRP/GRP composites products. The company delivers standard as well as customized solutions that are ideal replacements for conventional materials. Their product range comprises of carbon fiber, windmill blades & nacelle covers, railway interiors/exteriors, telecom towers, pultruded profiles, pipes and many m...> More

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Dec 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -28.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2015 Sep 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 9.82 10.24 -4.1
Other Income 0.05 0.26 -80.77
Total Income 9.87 10.51 -6.09
Total Expenses 62.53 13.46 364.56
Operating Profit -52.66 -2.95 -1685.08
Net Profit -137.39 -12.29 -1017.9
Equity Capital 20.33 20.33 -
> More on Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd Financials Results

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tijaria Poly. 8.94 -4.99 21.13
MPL Plastics 16.20 -1.82 20.25
Union Qual. Pla. 39.25 -4.96 19.00
Kemrock Inds. 8.73 -4.90 17.75
Polymac Thermof. 32.80 0.00 15.68
Vinyoflex 36.10 -5.00 15.60
Gothi Plascon 14.60 -4.89 14.89
> More on Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd Peer Group

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 4.70
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.16
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.40
Custodians 36.77
Other 34.97
> More on Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -63.09% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.73
9.50
Week Low/High 0.00
9.50
Month Low/High 0.00
9.50
YEAR Low/High 8.73
11.00
All TIME Low/High 1.80
1000.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kemrock Industries & Exports: