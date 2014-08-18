You are here » Home
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 526015
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: KEMROCK
|ISIN Code: INE990B01012
|
BSE
15:04 | 20 Mar
|
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd
|
NSE
15:06 | 08 Jul
|
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd
|OPEN
|9.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.18
|VOLUME
|10600
|52-Week high
|10.00
|52-Week low
|8.73
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.73
|Sell Qty
|3835.00
|OPEN
|13.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.75
|VOLUME
|15460
|52-Week high
|13.15
|52-Week low
|9.35
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.10
|Sell Qty
|13593.00
Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd. (KEMROCK) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|15-02-2016
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-08-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10-07-2015
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13-02-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28-08-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsKemrock Industries and Exports Ltd has informed BSE tha...
|14-08-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16-01-2014
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24-09-2013
|Board Meeting
|Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board o...
|14-08-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11-02-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
