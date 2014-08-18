JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd.

BSE: 526015 Sector: Industrials
NSE: KEMROCK ISIN Code: INE990B01012
BSE 15:04 | 20 Mar Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd
NSE 15:06 | 08 Jul Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 9.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.18
VOLUME 10600
52-Week high 10.00
52-Week low 8.73
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.73
Sell Qty 3835.00
OPEN 9.50
CLOSE 9.18
VOLUME 10600
52-Week high 10.00
52-Week low 8.73
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.73
Sell Qty 3835.00

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd. (KEMROCK) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
15-02-2016 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-08-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
10-07-2015 Board Meeting Audited Results
13-02-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
28-08-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsKemrock Industries and Exports Ltd has informed BSE tha...
14-08-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
15-05-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-02-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
16-01-2014 Board Meeting Audited Results
24-09-2013 Board Meeting Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board o...
14-08-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-05-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
11-02-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kemrock Industries & Exports: