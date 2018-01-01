JUST IN
KEN Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 530547 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE395E01018
BSE 12:12 | 21 Mar KEN Financial Services Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan KEN Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.37
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.60
VOLUME 3057
52-Week high 4.75
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 7.92
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.75
Sell Qty 58.00
About KEN Financial Services Ltd.

KEN Financial Services Ltd

Ken Financial Services Limited manufactures fabric elastic in India. It also has investments in commodity market, as well as offers finance consultancy services. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Ken Financial Services was incorporated as a private limited company on June 10, 1994 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company on September 29, 1994. The company gets its i...> More

KEN Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.60
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.92
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KEN Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.05 -0.08 162.5
Other Income -
Total Income 0.05 -0.08 162.5
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit 0.02 -0.1 120
Net Profit 0.03 -0.08 137.5
Equity Capital 3 3 -
KEN Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Saraswati Commer 15.44 4.96 1.54
Salem Erode Inv. 1.25 25.00 1.44
Kuber Udyog 4.18 -5.00 1.43
KEN Fin.Serv. 4.75 3.26 1.42
Marvel Web Soln 2.75 -3.51 1.38
Valley Magnesite 13.12 4.96 1.38
Aneri Fincap 4.50 -1.10 1.35
KEN Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.40
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 69.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.11
KEN Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 6.03% NA 17.24% 19.01%

KEN Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.37
4.75
Week Low/High 0.00
4.75
Month Low/High 0.00
4.75
YEAR Low/High 0.00
4.75
All TIME Low/High 3.60
168.00

