You are here » Home
» Company
» KEN Financial Services Ltd
KEN Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 530547
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE395E01018
|
BSE
12:12 | 21 Mar
|
KEN Financial Services Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
KEN Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.37
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.60
|VOLUME
|3057
|52-Week high
|4.75
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.75
|Sell Qty
|58.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|4.37
|CLOSE
|4.60
|VOLUME
|3057
|52-Week high
|4.75
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.75
|Sell Qty
|58.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.42
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About KEN Financial Services Ltd.
KEN Financial Services Ltd
Ken Financial Services Limited manufactures fabric elastic in India. It also has investments in commodity market, as well as offers finance consultancy services. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
Ken Financial Services was incorporated as a private limited company on June 10, 1994 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company on September 29, 1994.
The company gets its i...> More
KEN Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
KEN Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on KEN Financial Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.05
|-0.08
|162.5
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.05
|-0.08
|162.5
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|-0.1
|120
|Net Profit
|0.03
|-0.08
|137.5
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
| -
KEN Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
KEN Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
KEN Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|6.03%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
KEN Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.37
|
|4.75
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.75
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.75
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.75
|All TIME Low/High
|3.60
|
|168.00
Quick Links for KEN Financial Services: