JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kennametal India Ltd

Kennametal India Ltd.

BSE: 505890 Sector: Engineering
NSE: WIDIA ISIN Code: INE717A01029
BSE LIVE 14:34 | 12 Mar 735.00 9.85
(1.36%)
OPEN

732.05

 HIGH

739.00

 LOW

723.95
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kennametal India Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 732.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 725.15
VOLUME 1681
52-Week high 1009.00
52-Week low 563.05
P/E 53.42
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,616
Buy Price 725.05
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 735.00
Sell Qty 7.00
OPEN 732.05
CLOSE 725.15
VOLUME 1681
52-Week high 1009.00
52-Week low 563.05
P/E 53.42
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,616
Buy Price 725.05
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 735.00
Sell Qty 7.00

About Kennametal India Ltd.

Kennametal India Ltd

Kennametal Widia India Ltd.(formerly Widia India Ltd), promoted by Meturit, Switzerland, associates of the Fried Krupp Widia Fabrik unit of Krupp group, Germany, and Sak Industries, Switzerland. The company's collaborator Meturit, Switzerland, holds 88.16% stake. The company incorporated in 1964 manufactures hard metal products, mining tools, special-purpose machines, metal castings, formings,...> More

Kennametal India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,616
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.76
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 53.42
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 May 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.28
Book Value / Share () [*S] 186.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.94
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kennametal India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 186.66 159.77 16.83
Other Income 2.27 2.21 2.71
Total Income 188.93 161.98 16.64
Total Expenses 171.4 145.35 17.92
Operating Profit 17.53 16.63 5.41
Net Profit 6.25 9.49 -34.14
Equity Capital 21.98 21.98 -
> More on Kennametal India Ltd Financials Results

Kennametal India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Action Const.Eq. 172.00 0.79 2017.56
Texmaco Rail 88.55 1.37 1946.33
Kirl.Pneumatic 900.00 0.97 1786.50
Kennametal India 735.00 1.36 1615.53
Praj Inds. 76.95 -1.66 1391.64
Titagarh Wagons 115.85 -0.69 1337.49
Power Mech Proj. 870.50 1.39 1280.51
> More on Kennametal India Ltd Peer Group

Kennametal India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.08
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 15.23
Indian Public 8.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.75
> More on Kennametal India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kennametal India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.40% NA 0.06% -0.88%
1 Month -9.67% NA -1.55% -0.85%
3 Month -4.08% NA 1.63% 0.98%
6 Month 16.61% NA 5.00% 4.34%
1 Year 27.65% NA 16.66% 16.12%
3 Year -21.18% NA 16.72% 18.38%

Kennametal India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 723.95
739.00
Week Low/High 716.05
765.00
Month Low/High 716.05
824.00
YEAR Low/High 563.05
1009.00
All TIME Low/High 14.38
1247.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kennametal India: