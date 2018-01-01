Kennametal India Ltd.
|BSE: 505890
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: WIDIA
|ISIN Code: INE717A01029
|BSE LIVE 14:34 | 12 Mar
|735.00
|
9.85
(1.36%)
|
OPEN
732.05
|
HIGH
739.00
|
LOW
723.95
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kennametal India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|732.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|725.15
|VOLUME
|1681
|52-Week high
|1009.00
|52-Week low
|563.05
|P/E
|53.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,616
|Buy Price
|725.05
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|735.00
|Sell Qty
|7.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|53.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,616
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|732.05
|CLOSE
|725.15
|VOLUME
|1681
|52-Week high
|1009.00
|52-Week low
|563.05
|P/E
|53.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,616
|Buy Price
|725.05
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|735.00
|Sell Qty
|7.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|53.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1615.53
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Kennametal India Ltd.
Kennametal Widia India Ltd.(formerly Widia India Ltd), promoted by Meturit, Switzerland, associates of the Fried Krupp Widia Fabrik unit of Krupp group, Germany, and Sak Industries, Switzerland. The company's collaborator Meturit, Switzerland, holds 88.16% stake. The company incorporated in 1964 manufactures hard metal products, mining tools, special-purpose machines, metal castings, formings,...> More
Kennametal India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,616
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|13.76
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|53.42
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 May 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.28
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|186.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.94
Kennametal India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|186.66
|159.77
|16.83
|Other Income
|2.27
|2.21
|2.71
|Total Income
|188.93
|161.98
|16.64
|Total Expenses
|171.4
|145.35
|17.92
|Operating Profit
|17.53
|16.63
|5.41
|Net Profit
|6.25
|9.49
|-34.14
|Equity Capital
|21.98
|21.98
|-
Kennametal India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Action Const.Eq.
|172.00
|0.79
|2017.56
|Texmaco Rail
|88.55
|1.37
|1946.33
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|900.00
|0.97
|1786.50
|Kennametal India
|735.00
|1.36
|1615.53
|Praj Inds.
|76.95
|-1.66
|1391.64
|Titagarh Wagons
|115.85
|-0.69
|1337.49
|Power Mech Proj.
|870.50
|1.39
|1280.51
Kennametal India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kennametal India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.40%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-9.67%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|-4.08%
|NA
|1.63%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|16.61%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|27.65%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|-21.18%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.38%
Kennametal India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|723.95
|
|739.00
|Week Low/High
|716.05
|
|765.00
|Month Low/High
|716.05
|
|824.00
|YEAR Low/High
|563.05
|
|1009.00
|All TIME Low/High
|14.38
|
|1247.00
Quick Links for Kennametal India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices