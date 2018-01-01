Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.
|BSE: 530163
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE817B01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|80.20
|
-1.20
(-1.47%)
|
OPEN
80.00
|
HIGH
82.70
|
LOW
78.05
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kerala Ayurveda Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|80.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|81.40
|VOLUME
|12884
|52-Week high
|122.80
|52-Week low
|64.00
|P/E
|35.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|85
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|35.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|85
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|80.00
|CLOSE
|81.40
|VOLUME
|12884
|52-Week high
|122.80
|52-Week low
|64.00
|P/E
|35.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|85
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|35.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|84.69
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.
Kerala Ayurvedic Pharmacy has emerged as a frontline manufacturer of speciality patent ayurvedic medicines - tussnil, liposem and mathrukalpam. The company has drawn on the rich experience of its parent companies - Kerala Pharmacy and Pensen Drugs and Pharmaceuticals - which were merged in 1992. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.'95 to part-finance its 7-cr expansion-cum-diversif...> More
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|85
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.27
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|35.33
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.38
Announcement
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
-
Status Of Investor Complaints Under Regulation 13(3) For The Quarter Ended
31St December 2017<
-
-
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.4
|9.2
|23.91
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.08
|-37.5
|Total Income
|11.45
|9.29
|23.25
|Total Expenses
|9.66
|7.86
|22.9
|Operating Profit
|1.79
|1.43
|25.17
|Net Profit
|1.29
|0.99
|30.3
|Equity Capital
|10.56
|10.56
|-
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Lactose (India)
|102.00
|0.74
|100.47
|Bharat Immunolog
|20.35
|-3.33
|87.87
|Alpa Lab.
|41.25
|-0.36
|86.79
|Kerala Ayurveda
|80.20
|-1.47
|84.69
|Wanbury
|34.70
|-1.98
|82.31
|Elder Pharma
|38.00
|4.97
|78.05
|Ambalal Sarabhai
|9.98
|-2.82
|76.48
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.07%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.91%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-21.06%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|11.78%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-18.54%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|119.73%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|78.05
|
|82.70
|Week Low/High
|78.05
|
|91.00
|Month Low/High
|78.05
|
|95.00
|YEAR Low/High
|64.00
|
|123.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.40
|
|148.00
Quick Links for Kerala Ayurveda:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices