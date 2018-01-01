JUST IN
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.

BSE: 530163 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE817B01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 80.20 -1.20
(-1.47%)
OPEN

80.00

 HIGH

82.70

 LOW

78.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kerala Ayurveda Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 80.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 81.40
VOLUME 12884
52-Week high 122.80
52-Week low 64.00
P/E 35.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 85
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd

Kerala Ayurvedic Pharmacy has emerged as a frontline manufacturer of speciality patent ayurvedic medicines - tussnil, liposem and mathrukalpam. The company has drawn on the rich experience of its parent companies - Kerala Pharmacy and Pensen Drugs and Pharmaceuticals - which were merged in 1992. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.'95 to part-finance its 7-cr expansion-cum-diversif...> More

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   85
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.27
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 35.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.4 9.2 23.91
Other Income 0.05 0.08 -37.5
Total Income 11.45 9.29 23.25
Total Expenses 9.66 7.86 22.9
Operating Profit 1.79 1.43 25.17
Net Profit 1.29 0.99 30.3
Equity Capital 10.56 10.56 -
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lactose (India) 102.00 0.74 100.47
Bharat Immunolog 20.35 -3.33 87.87
Alpa Lab. 41.25 -0.36 86.79
Kerala Ayurveda 80.20 -1.47 84.69
Wanbury 34.70 -1.98 82.31
Elder Pharma 38.00 4.97 78.05
Ambalal Sarabhai 9.98 -2.82 76.48
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.52
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 34.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.05
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.07% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.91% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -21.06% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 11.78% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -18.54% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 119.73% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 78.05
82.70
Week Low/High 78.05
91.00
Month Low/High 78.05
95.00
YEAR Low/High 64.00
123.00
All TIME Low/High 1.40
148.00

