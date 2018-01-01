You are here » Home » » Kerala Ayurveda Ltd
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.
|BSE: 530163
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE817B01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|80.20
|
-1.20
(-1.47%)
|
OPEN
80.00
|
HIGH
82.70
|
LOW
78.05
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kerala Ayurveda Ltd
|OPEN
|80.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|81.40
|VOLUME
|12884
|52-Week high
|120.90
|52-Week low
|64.00
|P/E
|35.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|85
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. (KERALAAYURVEDA) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|36.11
|32.51
|28.28
|Operating Profit
|5.00
|4.16
|3.30
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.14
|0.04
|Interest
|1.14
|1.14
|1.14
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.52
|0.58
|Profit Before Tax
|3.30
|2.50
|1.58
|Tax
|1.03
|0.77
|0.47
|Profit After Tax
|2.27
|1.73
|1.11
|Share Capital
|10.56
|10.56
|10.56
|Reserves
|7.39
|5.12
|3.39
|Net Worth
|17.95
|15.68
|13.95
|Loans
|65.62
|65.06
|65.46
|Gross Block
|26.19
|25.39
|25.22
|Investments
|11.47
|11.46
|11.46
|Cash
|1.71
|1.99
|1.74
|Debtors
|6.22
|5.26
|4.36
|Net Working Capital
|55.61
|53.02
|51.35
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|13.85
|12.80
|11.67
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|6.29
|5.32
|3.93
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|2.15
|1.64
|1.05
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
