Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.

BSE: 530163 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE817B01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 80.20 -1.20
(-1.47%)
OPEN

80.00

 HIGH

82.70

 LOW

78.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kerala Ayurveda Ltd
Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. (KERALAAYURVEDA) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 36.11 32.51 28.28
Operating Profit 5.00 4.16 3.30
Other Income 0.22 0.14 0.04
Interest 1.14 1.14 1.14
Depreciation 0.56 0.52 0.58
Profit Before Tax 3.30 2.50 1.58
Tax 1.03 0.77 0.47
Profit After Tax 2.27 1.73 1.11
 
Share Capital 10.56 10.56 10.56
Reserves 7.39 5.12 3.39
Net Worth 17.95 15.68 13.95
Loans 65.62 65.06 65.46
Gross Block 26.19 25.39 25.22
Investments 11.47 11.46 11.46
Cash 1.71 1.99 1.74
Debtors 6.22 5.26 4.36
Net Working Capital 55.61 53.02 51.35
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 13.85 12.80 11.67
Net Profit Margin (%) 6.29 5.32 3.93
Earning Per Share (Rs) 2.15 1.64 1.05
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
