Kesar Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 507180
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: KESARENT
|ISIN Code: INE133B01019
|BSE LIVE 14:38 | 12 Mar
|48.95
|
-2.80
(-5.41%)
|
OPEN
51.05
|
HIGH
51.05
|
LOW
47.00
|NSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar
|48.70
|
-2.75
(-5.34%)
|
OPEN
54.00
|
HIGH
54.00
|
LOW
47.60
About Kesar Enterprises Ltd.
Kesar Enterprises (KEL) formerly The Kesar Sugar Works was incorporated in Aug.'33. It belongs to the Kilachand Devchand group. The company is at present managed by Harsh R Kilachand, chairman-cum-managing director. In Sep.'92, KEL came out with a rights issue (4:5) of 28.94 lac 13.5% FCDs of Rs 30 each, aggregating Rs 8.68 cr to part-finance the modernisation and expansion of the company's distil...> More
Kesar Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|49
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.12
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.09
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Nov 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-160.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.31
Kesar Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|137.63
|104.46
|31.75
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.14
|50
|Total Income
|137.85
|104.61
|31.78
|Total Expenses
|122.15
|88.63
|37.82
|Operating Profit
|15.7
|15.97
|-1.69
|Net Profit
|0.47
|0.84
|-44.05
|Equity Capital
|10.08
|10.08
|-
Kesar Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rajshree Sugars
|29.25
|-4.41
|82.40
|Rana Sugars
|4.86
|-2.02
|74.64
|Dharani Sugars
|17.10
|-1.16
|56.77
|Kesar Enterprise
|48.95
|-5.41
|49.34
|Simbhaoli Sugar
|12.25
|-5.77
|45.91
|Gayatri Sugars
|9.85
|0.41
|43.04
|Indian Sucrose
|25.15
|-4.91
|38.88
Kesar Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kesar Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-15.97%
|-14.26%
|0.06%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|-22.79%
|-20.75%
|-1.55%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-33.63%
|-28.28%
|1.62%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|-31.82%
|-39.31%
|5.00%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|-11.32%
|-12.33%
|16.66%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|130.90%
|124.42%
|16.72%
|18.41%
Kesar Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|47.00
|
|51.05
|Week Low/High
|47.00
|
|58.00
|Month Low/High
|47.00
|
|65.00
|YEAR Low/High
|47.00
|
|140.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.30
|
|280.00
