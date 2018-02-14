JUST IN
Kesar Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 507180 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: KESARENT ISIN Code: INE133B01019
BSE LIVE 14:38 | 12 Mar 48.95 -2.80
(-5.41%)
OPEN

51.05

 HIGH

51.05

 LOW

47.00
NSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar 48.70 -2.75
(-5.34%)
OPEN

54.00

 HIGH

54.00

 LOW

47.60
About Kesar Enterprises Ltd.

Kesar Enterprises Ltd

Kesar Enterprises (KEL) formerly The Kesar Sugar Works was incorporated in Aug.'33. It belongs to the Kilachand Devchand group. The company is at present managed by Harsh R Kilachand, chairman-cum-managing director. In Sep.'92, KEL came out with a rights issue (4:5) of 28.94 lac 13.5% FCDs of Rs 30 each, aggregating Rs 8.68 cr to part-finance the modernisation and expansion of the company's distil...> More

Kesar Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   49
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.09
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Nov 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -160.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kesar Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 137.63 104.46 31.75
Other Income 0.21 0.14 50
Total Income 137.85 104.61 31.78
Total Expenses 122.15 88.63 37.82
Operating Profit 15.7 15.97 -1.69
Net Profit 0.47 0.84 -44.05
Equity Capital 10.08 10.08 -
Kesar Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rajshree Sugars 29.25 -4.41 82.40
Rana Sugars 4.86 -2.02 74.64
Dharani Sugars 17.10 -1.16 56.77
Kesar Enterprise 48.95 -5.41 49.34
Simbhaoli Sugar 12.25 -5.77 45.91
Gayatri Sugars 9.85 0.41 43.04
Indian Sucrose 25.15 -4.91 38.88
Kesar Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.23
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 5.10
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 17.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.70
Kesar Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -15.97% -14.26% 0.06% -0.86%
1 Month -22.79% -20.75% -1.55% -0.82%
3 Month -33.63% -28.28% 1.62% 1.00%
6 Month -31.82% -39.31% 5.00% 4.37%
1 Year -11.32% -12.33% 16.66% 16.15%
3 Year 130.90% 124.42% 16.72% 18.41%

Kesar Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 47.00
51.05
Week Low/High 47.00
58.00
Month Low/High 47.00
65.00
YEAR Low/High 47.00
140.00
All TIME Low/High 2.30
280.00

