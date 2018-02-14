Kesar Enterprises Ltd

Kesar Enterprises (KEL) formerly The Kesar Sugar Works was incorporated in Aug.'33. It belongs to the Kilachand Devchand group. The company is at present managed by Harsh R Kilachand, chairman-cum-managing director. In Sep.'92, KEL came out with a rights issue (4:5) of 28.94 lac 13.5% FCDs of Rs 30 each, aggregating Rs 8.68 cr to part-finance the modernisation and expansion of the company's distil...> More