JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kesar Petroproducts Ltd

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd.

BSE: 524174 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE133C01033
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 39.10 -1.55
(-3.81%)
OPEN

40.35

 HIGH

41.70

 LOW

38.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kesar Petroproducts Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 40.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 40.65
VOLUME 344548
52-Week high 74.80
52-Week low 29.50
P/E 12.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 378
Buy Price 39.20
Buy Qty 16.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 40.35
CLOSE 40.65
VOLUME 344548
52-Week high 74.80
52-Week low 29.50
P/E 12.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 378
Buy Price 39.20
Buy Qty 16.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Kesar Petroproducts Ltd.

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd

Promoted in the joint sector by Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation and Sobhagya Mercantile, Kesar Petroproducts was incorporated in Jan.'90. The company has set up a plant at Lote Parshuram, Maharashtra, to produce 5000 tpa of Bisphenol-A (diphenylol propane) in collaboration with Polibur Engineering, UK, with the technology being supplied by the Institute of Chemical Synthetic Organics (I...> More

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   378
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.15
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.41
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 45.17 43.83 3.06
Other Income 0.15 0.19 -21.05
Total Income 45.32 44.02 2.95
Total Expenses 34.1 37.8 -9.79
Operating Profit 11.23 6.22 80.55
Net Profit 8.54 3.83 122.98
Equity Capital 9.67 9.67 -
> More on Kesar Petroproducts Ltd Financials Results

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Chembond Chem. 304.15 -2.78 408.78
GP Petroleums 80.05 0.95 408.09
Prem. Explosives 364.50 0.97 387.83
Kesar Petroprod. 39.10 -3.81 378.10
Amines & Plast. 68.45 1.71 376.48
Gulshan Polyols 73.20 -0.07 343.31
Vishnu Chemicals 285.75 -2.11 341.47
> More on Kesar Petroproducts Ltd Peer Group

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.85
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 2.99
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 22.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.06
> More on Kesar Petroproducts Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.75% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.37% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -35.10% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -22.96% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -8.96% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 287.13% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 38.85
41.70
Week Low/High 38.85
43.00
Month Low/High 38.85
54.00
YEAR Low/High 29.50
75.00
All TIME Low/High 0.04
75.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kesar Petroproducts: