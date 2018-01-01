You are here » Home
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd.
|BSE: 524174
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE133C01033
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
39.10
|
-1.55
(-3.81%)
|
OPEN
40.35
|
HIGH
41.70
|
LOW
38.85
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|40.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|40.65
|VOLUME
|344548
|52-Week high
|74.80
|52-Week low
|29.50
|P/E
|12.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|378
|Buy Price
|39.20
|Buy Qty
|16.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Kesar Petroproducts Ltd.
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd
Promoted in the joint sector by Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation and Sobhagya Mercantile, Kesar Petroproducts was incorporated in Jan.'90.
The company has set up a plant at Lote Parshuram, Maharashtra, to produce 5000 tpa of Bisphenol-A (diphenylol propane) in collaboration with Polibur Engineering, UK, with the technology being supplied by the Institute of Chemical Synthetic Organics (I...> More
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|45.17
|43.83
|3.06
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.19
|-21.05
|Total Income
|45.32
|44.02
|2.95
|Total Expenses
|34.1
|37.8
|-9.79
|Operating Profit
|11.23
|6.22
|80.55
|Net Profit
|8.54
|3.83
|122.98
|Equity Capital
|9.67
|9.67
| -
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd - Peer Group
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.75%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.37%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-35.10%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-22.96%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-8.96%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|287.13%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|38.85
|
|41.70
|Week Low/High
|38.85
|
|43.00
|Month Low/High
|38.85
|
|54.00
|YEAR Low/High
|29.50
|
|75.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.04
|
|75.00
