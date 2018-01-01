You are here » Home » » Kesar Petroproducts Ltd
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd.
BSE: 524174
Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE133C01033
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
39.10
|
-1.55
(-3.81%)
|
OPEN
40.35
|
HIGH
41.70
|
LOW
38.85
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd
OPEN
40.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE
40.65
VOLUME
344548
52-Week high
74.80
52-Week low
29.50
P/E
12.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
378
Buy Price
39.20
Buy Qty
16.00
Sell Price
0.00
Sell Qty
0.00
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. (KESARPETROPROD) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|TGV Sraac
|50.70
|-2.22
|465.53
|273.39
|10.56
|4.70
|10.79
|DIC India
|498.00
|1.76
|457.16
|199.54
|-3.51
|0.00
|-
|Bhageria Indust.
|284.80
|0.19
|453.40
|89.60
|14.62
|24.08
|11.83
|IOL Chemicals
|76.60
|2.47
|430.57
|262.68
|8.80
|3.15
|24.32
|Ganesh Benzopl.
|82.25
|-1.26
|426.05
|46.56
|8.01
|5.04
|16.32
|Vidhi Specialty
|83.30
|-0.72
|415.67
|47.17
|3.82
|3.08
|27.05
|Asahi Songwon
|335.45
|4.05
|411.60
|71.24
|9.20
|24.51
|13.69
|Chembond Chem.
|304.15
|-2.78
|408.78
|79.35
|6.25
|8.59
|35.41
|GP Petroleums
|80.05
|0.95
|408.09
|174.08
|5.78
|3.57
|22.42
|Prem. Explosives
|364.50
|0.97
|387.83
|67.49
|1.60
|13.33
|27.34
|Kesar Petroprod.
|39.10
|-3.81
|378.10
|45.17
|8.54
|3.15
|12.41
|Amines & Plast.
|68.45
|1.71
|376.48
|46.23
|1.02
|3.03
|22.59
|Gulshan Polyols
|73.20
|-0.07
|343.31
|158.12
|4.01
|4.37
|16.75
|Vishnu Chemicals
|285.75
|-2.11
|341.47
|134.35
|1.96
|4.57
|62.53
|Dai-ichi Karkari
|433.80
|0.66
|323.18
|46.36
|5.04
|17.11
|25.35
|Kanoria Chem.
|71.75
|-1.03
|313.55
|88.34
|0.60
|6.85
|10.47
|Indian Toners
|231.00
|-3.31
|304.00
|33.84
|9.35
|15.49
|14.91
|Indo Amines
|89.15
|-2.41
|293.48
|68.50
|2.38
|4.43
|20.12
|Poddar Pigments
|271.90
|-3.50
|288.49
|84.84
|4.84
|18.63
|14.59
|Pondy Oxides
|486.05
|-2.62
|271.22
|238.07
|8.04
|58.45
|8.32
