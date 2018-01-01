JUST IN
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd.

BSE: 524174 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE133C01033
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 39.10 -1.55
(-3.81%)
OPEN

40.35

 HIGH

41.70

 LOW

38.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kesar Petroproducts Ltd
OPEN 40.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 40.65
VOLUME 344548
52-Week high 74.80
52-Week low 29.50
P/E 12.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 378
Buy Price 39.20
Buy Qty 16.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. (KESARPETROPROD) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
TGV Sraac 50.70 -2.22 465.53 273.39 10.56 4.70 10.79
DIC India 498.00 1.76 457.16 199.54 -3.51 0.00 -
Bhageria Indust. 284.80 0.19 453.40 89.60 14.62 24.08 11.83
IOL Chemicals 76.60 2.47 430.57 262.68 8.80 3.15 24.32
Ganesh Benzopl. 82.25 -1.26 426.05 46.56 8.01 5.04 16.32
Vidhi Specialty 83.30 -0.72 415.67 47.17 3.82 3.08 27.05
Asahi Songwon 335.45 4.05 411.60 71.24 9.20 24.51 13.69
Chembond Chem. 304.15 -2.78 408.78 79.35 6.25 8.59 35.41
GP Petroleums 80.05 0.95 408.09 174.08 5.78 3.57 22.42
Prem. Explosives 364.50 0.97 387.83 67.49 1.60 13.33 27.34
Kesar Petroprod. 39.10 -3.81 378.10 45.17 8.54 3.15 12.41
Amines & Plast. 68.45 1.71 376.48 46.23 1.02 3.03 22.59
Gulshan Polyols 73.20 -0.07 343.31 158.12 4.01 4.37 16.75
Vishnu Chemicals 285.75 -2.11 341.47 134.35 1.96 4.57 62.53
Dai-ichi Karkari 433.80 0.66 323.18 46.36 5.04 17.11 25.35
Kanoria Chem. 71.75 -1.03 313.55 88.34 0.60 6.85 10.47
Indian Toners 231.00 -3.31 304.00 33.84 9.35 15.49 14.91
Indo Amines 89.15 -2.41 293.48 68.50 2.38 4.43 20.12
Poddar Pigments 271.90 -3.50 288.49 84.84 4.84 18.63 14.59
Pondy Oxides 486.05 -2.62 271.22 238.07 8.04 58.45 8.32

