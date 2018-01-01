Kesoram Industries Ltd

Kesoram Industries Limited (KIL) was incorporated in 18th October of the year 1919 in the name and style of Kesoram Cotton Mills Ltd as a part of B.K. Birla group at Calcutta. The Company is a well - diversified entity in the fields of Cement, Tyre, Rayon Yarn, Transparent Paper, Spun Pipes and Heavy Chemicals with two-core business segments i.e. Cement and Tyres. The First Plant of the compan