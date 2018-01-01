JUST IN
Kesoram Industries Ltd.

BSE: 502937 Sector: Others
NSE: KESORAMIND ISIN Code: INE087A01019
BSE LIVE 14:15 | 12 Mar 115.00 0.10
(0.09%)
OPEN

117.00

 HIGH

118.70

 LOW

115.00
NSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar 115.80 0.50
(0.43%)
OPEN

116.45

 HIGH

119.00

 LOW

114.90
OPEN 117.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 114.90
VOLUME 35522
52-Week high 173.40
52-Week low 112.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,435
Buy Price 114.90
Buy Qty 25.00
Sell Price 115.10
Sell Qty 150.00
About Kesoram Industries Ltd.

Kesoram Industries Ltd

Kesoram Industries Limited (KIL) was incorporated in 18th October of the year 1919 in the name and style of Kesoram Cotton Mills Ltd as a part of B.K. Birla group at Calcutta. The Company is a well - diversified entity in the fields of Cement, Tyre, Rayon Yarn, Transparent Paper, Spun Pipes and Heavy Chemicals with two-core business segments i.e. Cement and Tyres.

Kesoram Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,435
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 May 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 52.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kesoram Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 883.01 876.55 0.74
Other Income 158.18 18.72 744.98
Total Income 1041.19 895.27 16.3
Total Expenses 950.77 866.97 9.67
Operating Profit 90.42 28.3 219.51
Net Profit -43.17 -74.67 42.19
Equity Capital 124.77 117.27 -
Kesoram Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
DCM Shriram 478.30 -1.78 7767.59
Balmer Lawrie 225.40 0.40 2569.56
Nava Bharat Vent 143.30 -2.38 2559.34
Kesoram Inds. 115.00 0.09 1434.85
Andrew Yule & Co 27.95 2.01 1366.62
Andhra Sugars 453.40 3.54 1229.17
Rasoi 36100.00 -2.43 348.36
Kesoram Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.49
Banks/FIs 0.23
FIIs 2.95
Insurance 4.70
Mutual Funds 0.23
Indian Public 22.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.92
Kesoram Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.93% -8.96% 0.04% -1.00%
1 Month -16.94% -17.99% -1.58% -0.97%
3 Month -22.43% -21.94% 1.60% 0.86%
6 Month -20.72% -18.74% 4.98% 4.22%
1 Year -15.81% -15.57% 16.63% 15.98%
3 Year -17.33% -10.34% 16.69% 18.24%

Kesoram Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 115.00
118.70
Week Low/High 112.20
128.00
Month Low/High 112.20
145.00
YEAR Low/High 112.20
173.00
All TIME Low/High 8.30
533.00

