Kesoram Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 502937
|Sector: Others
|NSE: KESORAMIND
|ISIN Code: INE087A01019
|BSE LIVE 14:15 | 12 Mar
|115.00
|
0.10
(0.09%)
|
OPEN
117.00
|
HIGH
118.70
|
LOW
115.00
|NSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar
|115.80
|
0.50
(0.43%)
|
OPEN
116.45
|
HIGH
119.00
|
LOW
114.90
|OPEN
|117.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|114.90
|VOLUME
|35522
|52-Week high
|173.40
|52-Week low
|112.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,435
|Buy Price
|114.90
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|115.10
|Sell Qty
|150.00
|OPEN
|116.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|115.30
|VOLUME
|281148
|52-Week high
|173.70
|52-Week low
|112.60
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,435
|Buy Price
|115.55
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|115.85
|Sell Qty
|25.00
About Kesoram Industries Ltd.
Kesoram Industries Limited (KIL) was incorporated in 18th October of the year 1919 in the name and style of Kesoram Cotton Mills Ltd as a part of B.K. Birla group at Calcutta. The Company is a well - diversified entity in the fields of Cement, Tyre, Rayon Yarn, Transparent Paper, Spun Pipes and Heavy Chemicals with two-core business segments i.e. Cement and Tyres. The First Plant of the compan...> More
Kesoram Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,435
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 May 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|52.04
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.21
Kesoram Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|883.01
|876.55
|0.74
|Other Income
|158.18
|18.72
|744.98
|Total Income
|1041.19
|895.27
|16.3
|Total Expenses
|950.77
|866.97
|9.67
|Operating Profit
|90.42
|28.3
|219.51
|Net Profit
|-43.17
|-74.67
|42.19
|Equity Capital
|124.77
|117.27
|-
Kesoram Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|DCM Shriram
|478.30
|-1.78
|7767.59
|Balmer Lawrie
|225.40
|0.40
|2569.56
|Nava Bharat Vent
|143.30
|-2.38
|2559.34
|Kesoram Inds.
|115.00
|0.09
|1434.85
|Andrew Yule & Co
|27.95
|2.01
|1366.62
|Andhra Sugars
|453.40
|3.54
|1229.17
|Rasoi
|36100.00
|-2.43
|348.36
Kesoram Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kesoram Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.93%
|-8.96%
|0.04%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-16.94%
|-17.99%
|-1.58%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-22.43%
|-21.94%
|1.60%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-20.72%
|-18.74%
|4.98%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-15.81%
|-15.57%
|16.63%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|-17.33%
|-10.34%
|16.69%
|18.24%
Kesoram Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|115.00
|
|118.70
|Week Low/High
|112.20
|
|128.00
|Month Low/High
|112.20
|
|145.00
|YEAR Low/High
|112.20
|
|173.00
|All TIME Low/High
|8.30
|
|533.00
