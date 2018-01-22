JUST IN
Key Corp Ltd.

BSE: 507948 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE130F01016
BSE LIVE 13:20 | 08 Mar 26.70 -0.50
(-1.84%)
OPEN

26.70

 HIGH

26.70

 LOW

26.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Key Corp Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Key Corp Ltd.

Key Corp Ltd

The company Key Corporation Ltd incorporated in the State of Uttar pradesh, Kanpur district. It is spereheaded by the chairman Gaur Hari Singhania. During the year 1999-2000 the company executed lease and hire purchase business aggregating to Rs 1129.79 lakh....> More

Key Corp Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 40.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Key Corp Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.64 0.4 60
Other Income -
Total Income 0.64 0.4 60
Total Expenses 0.18 0.13 38.46
Operating Profit 0.45 0.27 66.67
Net Profit 0.45 0.27 66.67
Equity Capital 6 6 -
Key Corp Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
HCKK Ventures 44.85 -3.03 16.64
Midas Infra Tra. 1.33 0.00 16.23
KJMC Financial 33.75 -4.93 16.17
Key Corp 26.70 -1.84 16.02
Enbee Trade 98.95 1.96 15.83
Smart Finsec 51.90 4.95 15.57
SHRI NIWAS L& F. 38.50 -4.94 15.40
Key Corp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.01
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 30.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.77
Key Corp Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.18% -0.85%
1 Month -17.34% NA -1.44% -0.81%
3 Month NA NA 1.74% 1.01%
6 Month 22.20% NA 5.13% 4.38%
1 Year 125.51% NA 16.79% 16.16%
3 Year NA NA 16.86% 18.42%

Key Corp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 26.70
26.70
Week Low/High 26.70
27.00
Month Low/High 26.70
32.00
YEAR Low/High 10.84
33.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
100.00

