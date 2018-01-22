Key Corp Ltd.
|BSE: 507948
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE130F01016
|BSE LIVE 13:20 | 08 Mar
|26.70
|
-0.50
(-1.84%)
|
OPEN
26.70
|
HIGH
26.70
|
LOW
26.70
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Key Corp Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|26.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|27.20
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|32.80
|52-Week low
|10.84
|P/E
|8.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|26.70
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|8.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Key Corp Ltd.
The company Key Corporation Ltd incorporated in the State of Uttar pradesh, Kanpur district. It is spereheaded by the chairman Gaur Hari Singhania. During the year 1999-2000 the company executed lease and hire purchase business aggregating to Rs 1129.79 lakh....> More
Key Corp Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.08
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|8.67
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|40.30
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.66
Key Corp Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.64
|0.4
|60
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.64
|0.4
|60
|Total Expenses
|0.18
|0.13
|38.46
|Operating Profit
|0.45
|0.27
|66.67
|Net Profit
|0.45
|0.27
|66.67
|Equity Capital
|6
|6
|-
Key Corp Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|HCKK Ventures
|44.85
|-3.03
|16.64
|Midas Infra Tra.
|1.33
|0.00
|16.23
|KJMC Financial
|33.75
|-4.93
|16.17
|Key Corp
|26.70
|-1.84
|16.02
|Enbee Trade
|98.95
|1.96
|15.83
|Smart Finsec
|51.90
|4.95
|15.57
|SHRI NIWAS L& F.
|38.50
|-4.94
|15.40
Key Corp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Key Corp Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.18%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-17.34%
|NA
|-1.44%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.74%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|22.20%
|NA
|5.13%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|125.51%
|NA
|16.79%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.86%
|18.42%
Key Corp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|26.70
|
|26.70
|Week Low/High
|26.70
|
|27.00
|Month Low/High
|26.70
|
|32.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.84
|
|33.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|100.00
Quick Links for Key Corp:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices