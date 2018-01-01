You are here » Home
Keynote Corporate Services Ltd.
|BSE: 512597
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: KEYCORPSER
|ISIN Code: INE681C01015
|
BSE
LIVE
10:20 | 12 Mar
|
54.80
|
3.45
(6.72%)
|
OPEN
54.80
|
HIGH
54.80
|
LOW
54.80
|
NSE
LIVE
14:17 | 12 Mar
|
52.00
|
-1.50
(-2.80%)
|
OPEN
53.50
|
HIGH
53.50
|
LOW
50.05
About Keynote Corporate Services Ltd.
Keynote Corporate Services Ltd
Incorporated in 1993 as a private limited company, Keynote Corporate Services (KCSL) was converted into a public limited company in the same year. It was promoted by Madhu Prasad and H R Hemnani. Both of them have over ten years experience in merchant banking.
The company is a SEBI-approved category-I merchant banker, and its principal business is issue management. It has also obtained membersh
Keynote Corporate Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Keynote Corporate Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Keynote Corporate Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.95
|1.09
|-12.84
|Other Income
|0.5
|0.48
|4.17
|Total Income
|1.45
|1.57
|-7.64
|Total Expenses
|1.24
|1.07
|15.89
|Operating Profit
|0.21
|0.5
|-58
|Net Profit
|0.13
|0.28
|-53.57
|Equity Capital
|7.02
|7.02
| -
Keynote Corporate Services Ltd - Peer Group
Keynote Corporate Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Keynote Corporate Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-16.34%
|-10.34%
|0.54%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|NA
|-11.86%
|-1.09%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|-6.48%
|-13.41%
|2.11%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|-19.23%
|-19.13%
|5.50%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.21%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.27%
|19.02%
Keynote Corporate Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|54.80
|
|54.80
|Week Low/High
|50.20
|
|72.00
|Month Low/High
|50.20
|
|72.00
|YEAR Low/High
|41.20
|
|98.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.95
|
|239.00
Quick Links for Keynote Corporate Services: