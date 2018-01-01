JUST IN
Keynote Corporate Services Ltd.

BSE: 512597 Sector: Financials
NSE: KEYCORPSER ISIN Code: INE681C01015
BSE LIVE 10:20 | 12 Mar 54.80 3.45
(6.72%)
OPEN

54.80

 HIGH

54.80

 LOW

54.80
NSE LIVE 14:17 | 12 Mar 52.00 -1.50
(-2.80%)
OPEN

53.50

 HIGH

53.50

 LOW

50.05
About Keynote Corporate Services Ltd.

Keynote Corporate Services Ltd

Incorporated in 1993 as a private limited company, Keynote Corporate Services (KCSL) was converted into a public limited company in the same year. It was promoted by Madhu Prasad and H R Hemnani. Both of them have over ten years experience in merchant banking. The company is a SEBI-approved category-I merchant banker, and its principal business is issue management. It has also obtained membersh...

Keynote Corporate Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   38
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.94
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.09
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.95
Book Value / Share () [*S] 74.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.73
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Keynote Corporate Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.95 1.09 -12.84
Other Income 0.5 0.48 4.17
Total Income 1.45 1.57 -7.64
Total Expenses 1.24 1.07 15.89
Operating Profit 0.21 0.5 -58
Net Profit 0.13 0.28 -53.57
Equity Capital 7.02 7.02 -
Keynote Corporate Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sujala Trading & 69.30 5.00 39.64
Sumedha Fiscal 49.00 1.24 39.10
Neil Industries 20.00 0.00 39.10
Keynote Corp. 54.80 6.72 38.47
Stampade Cap-DVR 6.70 4.85 38.39
Aryaman Capital 32.00 14.08 38.34
21st Cent. Mgmt. 36.50 -1.62 38.33
Keynote Corporate Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.88
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 8.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.20
Indian Public 10.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.65
Keynote Corporate Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -16.34% -10.34% 0.54% -0.34%
1 Month NA -11.86% -1.09% -0.31%
3 Month -6.48% -13.41% 2.11% 1.53%
6 Month -19.23% -19.13% 5.50% 4.91%
1 Year NA NA 17.21% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.27% 19.02%

Keynote Corporate Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 54.80
54.80
Week Low/High 50.20
72.00
Month Low/High 50.20
72.00
YEAR Low/High 41.20
98.00
All TIME Low/High 1.95
239.00

