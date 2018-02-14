JUST IN
KG Petrochem Ltd.

BSE: 531609 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE902G01016
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 105.35 -5.50
(-4.96%)
OPEN

105.35

 HIGH

105.35

 LOW

105.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan KG Petrochem Ltd Not listed in NSE
About KG Petrochem Ltd.

KG Petrochem Ltd

Incorporated in 1980 as a private limited company, K G Petrochem became a public limited company in 1995. In 1980, the company became a partner of Jai Hanuman Industries, engaged in the manufacture of wax and in Sep.'81, it started production of paraffin wax from slack wax. In Jan.'95, the company diversified by implementing a project to manufacture HDPE/PP woven sacks with an installed capaci...> More

KG Petrochem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   55
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.78
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.13
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 107.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.98
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KG Petrochem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 43.65 41.78 4.48
Other Income 1.82 0.68 167.65
Total Income 45.47 42.46 7.09
Total Expenses 37.97 36.26 4.72
Operating Profit 7.5 6.19 21.16
Net Profit 1.81 1.69 7.1
Equity Capital 5.82 5.82 -
KG Petrochem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mahalaxmi Rubtec 49.30 -1.20 56.55
Sambandam Spg. 132.00 -2.62 56.23
Shiva Mills 63.75 -4.85 55.08
KG Petrochem 105.35 -4.96 54.99
Dollar Indus. 10.00 -7.83 54.20
Patspin India 17.50 -4.37 54.11
Hindoo. Mills 323.00 -4.96 53.62
KG Petrochem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.65
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.31
KG Petrochem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.96% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.57% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.21% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -26.48% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

KG Petrochem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 105.35
105.35
Week Low/High 105.35
111.00
Month Low/High 105.35
121.00
YEAR Low/High 92.50
151.00
All TIME Low/High 8.70
151.00

