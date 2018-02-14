KG Petrochem Ltd.
|BSE: 531609
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE902G01016
|BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|105.35
|
-5.50
(-4.96%)
|
OPEN
105.35
|
HIGH
105.35
|
LOW
105.35
|OPEN
|105.35
|CLOSE
|110.85
|VOLUME
|126
|52-Week high
|151.00
|52-Week low
|92.50
|P/E
|7.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|55
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|105.35
|Sell Qty
|974.00
About KG Petrochem Ltd.
Incorporated in 1980 as a private limited company, K G Petrochem became a public limited company in 1995. In 1980, the company became a partner of Jai Hanuman Industries, engaged in the manufacture of wax and in Sep.'81, it started production of paraffin wax from slack wax. In Jan.'95, the company diversified by implementing a project to manufacture HDPE/PP woven sacks with an installed capaci...
KG Petrochem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|55
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|14.78
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|7.13
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|107.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.98
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
-
Notice Under Regulation 29 (1) (A) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 Intimation Of The Board Meeting Of
-
-
KG Petrochem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|43.65
|41.78
|4.48
|Other Income
|1.82
|0.68
|167.65
|Total Income
|45.47
|42.46
|7.09
|Total Expenses
|37.97
|36.26
|4.72
|Operating Profit
|7.5
|6.19
|21.16
|Net Profit
|1.81
|1.69
|7.1
|Equity Capital
|5.82
|5.82
|-
KG Petrochem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mahalaxmi Rubtec
|49.30
|-1.20
|56.55
|Sambandam Spg.
|132.00
|-2.62
|56.23
|Shiva Mills
|63.75
|-4.85
|55.08
|KG Petrochem
|105.35
|-4.96
|54.99
|Dollar Indus.
|10.00
|-7.83
|54.20
|Patspin India
|17.50
|-4.37
|54.11
|Hindoo. Mills
|323.00
|-4.96
|53.62
KG Petrochem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
KG Petrochem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.96%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.57%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.21%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-26.48%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
KG Petrochem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|105.35
|
|105.35
|Week Low/High
|105.35
|
|111.00
|Month Low/High
|105.35
|
|121.00
|YEAR Low/High
|92.50
|
|151.00
|All TIME Low/High
|8.70
|
|151.00
