KGN Industries Ltd

Incorporated as Royal Financial (India) Limited on 14th Oct'94 was later changed to Royal Finance Limited and obtained change of name certificate on 4th Jan'95. It was promoted by Ismail G Memon, Arif I Memon, Salim I Memon and Shabnam A Memon. Presently the company is engaged in the business of leasing, hire-purchase, bill discounting and intercorporate deposits. During the year Jan'96, co...> More