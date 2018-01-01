KGN Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531612
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE196C01022
|BSE 12:09 | 12 Mar
|1.86
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.86
|
HIGH
1.86
|
LOW
1.86
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|KGN Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.86
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.86
|VOLUME
|1001
|52-Week high
|2.76
|52-Week low
|1.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|41
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.86
|Sell Qty
|19954.00
About KGN Industries Ltd.
Incorporated as Royal Financial (India) Limited on 14th Oct'94 was later changed to Royal Finance Limited and obtained change of name certificate on 4th Jan'95. It was promoted by Ismail G Memon, Arif I Memon, Salim I Memon and Shabnam A Memon. Presently the company is engaged in the business of leasing, hire-purchase, bill discounting and intercorporate deposits. During the year Jan'96, co...> More
KGN Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|41
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|0.60
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.78
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.67
KGN Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.07
|-
|Other Income
|0.1
|-
|Total Income
|0.1
|0.07
|42.86
|Total Expenses
|0.09
|0.05
|80
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|22.25
|22.25
|-
KGN Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mishka Exim
|30.05
|3.62
|43.42
|Negotium Intl.
|10.93
|4.59
|42.85
|Maximaa Systems
|8.19
|3.93
|41.44
|KGN Industries
|1.86
|0.00
|41.39
|Vitan Agro
|4.70
|0.00
|39.25
|T & I Global
|72.00
|-3.03
|36.50
|Dhoot Indl.Fin
|63.20
|-0.63
|36.02
KGN Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.06%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.54%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.84%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|4.49%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-82.78%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
KGN Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.86
|
|1.86
|Week Low/High
|1.86
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.85
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.50
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|5500.00
