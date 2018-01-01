JUST IN
KGN Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531612 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE196C01022
BSE 12:09 | 12 Mar 1.86 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.86

 HIGH

1.86

 LOW

1.86
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan KGN Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About KGN Industries Ltd.

KGN Industries Ltd

KGN Industries Ltd

Incorporated as Royal Financial (India) Limited on 14th Oct'94 was later changed to Royal Finance Limited and obtained change of name certificate on 4th Jan'95. It was promoted by Ismail G Memon, Arif I Memon, Salim I Memon and Shabnam A Memon. Presently the company is engaged in the business of leasing, hire-purchase, bill discounting and intercorporate deposits. During the year Jan'96, co...

KGN Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   41
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   0.60
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KGN Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.07 -
Other Income 0.1 -
Total Income 0.1 0.07 42.86
Total Expenses 0.09 0.05 80
Operating Profit 0.01 0.02 -50
Net Profit 0.01 0.01 0
Equity Capital 22.25 22.25 -
KGN Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mishka Exim 30.05 3.62 43.42
Negotium Intl. 10.93 4.59 42.85
Maximaa Systems 8.19 3.93 41.44
KGN Industries 1.86 0.00 41.39
Vitan Agro 4.70 0.00 39.25
T & I Global 72.00 -3.03 36.50
Dhoot Indl.Fin 63.20 -0.63 36.02
KGN Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.92
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 4.55
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.14
KGN Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.06% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.54% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.84% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 4.49% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -82.78% NA 17.24% 19.01%

KGN Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.86
1.86
Week Low/High 1.86
2.00
Month Low/High 1.85
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.50
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
5500.00

