Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
|BSE: 507794
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE745B01028
|BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar
|15.20
|
0.20
(1.33%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.60
|
LOW
15.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|147
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.19
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|80.00
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.33
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|13.29
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.14
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Newspaper Cutting Of Published Notice Of 1St Board Meeting Of Calender Year 2018 Of The Company Unde
-
-
1St Board Meeting Of Calendar Year 2018 Of The Company Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obli
-
Statement Of Investors Complaint For The Quarter Ended On December 31 2017.
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|91.23
|86.82
|5.08
|Other Income
|0.17
|1.56
|-89.1
|Total Income
|91.4
|88.38
|3.42
|Total Expenses
|82.36
|78.49
|4.93
|Operating Profit
|9.04
|9.89
|-8.59
|Net Profit
|0.3
|-0.07
|528.57
|Equity Capital
|9.7
|9.7
|-
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dharamsi Morarji
|105.30
|-0.47
|262.62
|Aries Agro
|192.40
|4.06
|250.12
|Rama Phosphates
|85.55
|0.65
|151.34
|Khaitan Chemical
|15.20
|1.33
|147.44
|Bharat Agri
|135.90
|-0.51
|71.89
|Basant Agro Tech
|7.00
|0.00
|63.42
|Shiva Global
|63.20
|2.43
|63.14
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.06%
|NA
|0.16%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|-14.12%
|NA
|-1.46%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|-30.59%
|NA
|1.72%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|0.86%
|NA
|5.11%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|1.67%
|NA
|16.77%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|102.67%
|NA
|16.83%
|18.43%
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.00
|
|15.60
|Week Low/High
|14.80
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|14.80
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.60
|
|29.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.17
|
|29.00
