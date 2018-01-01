JUST IN
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

BSE: 507794 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE745B01028
BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar 15.20 0.20
(1.33%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.60

 LOW

15.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   147
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 80.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.33
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 91.23 86.82 5.08
Other Income 0.17 1.56 -89.1
Total Income 91.4 88.38 3.42
Total Expenses 82.36 78.49 4.93
Operating Profit 9.04 9.89 -8.59
Net Profit 0.3 -0.07 528.57
Equity Capital 9.7 9.7 -
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dharamsi Morarji 105.30 -0.47 262.62
Aries Agro 192.40 4.06 250.12
Rama Phosphates 85.55 0.65 151.34
Khaitan Chemical 15.20 1.33 147.44
Bharat Agri 135.90 -0.51 71.89
Basant Agro Tech 7.00 0.00 63.42
Shiva Global 63.20 2.43 63.14
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.79
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.06% NA 0.16% -0.84%
1 Month -14.12% NA -1.46% -0.81%
3 Month -30.59% NA 1.72% 1.02%
6 Month 0.86% NA 5.11% 4.39%
1 Year 1.67% NA 16.77% 16.17%
3 Year 102.67% NA 16.83% 18.43%

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.00
15.60
Week Low/High 14.80
17.00
Month Low/High 14.80
19.00
YEAR Low/High 12.60
29.00
All TIME Low/High 0.17
29.00

