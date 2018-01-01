You are here » Home
Khaitan Electricals Ltd.
|BSE: 504269
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: KHAITANELE
|ISIN Code: INE761A01019
|
BSE
LIVE
09:31 | 26 Feb
|
13.00
|
-0.20
(-1.52%)
|
OPEN
13.00
|
HIGH
13.00
|
LOW
13.00
|
NSE
LIVE
11:54 | 26 Feb
|
9.80
|
-0.50
(-4.85%)
|
OPEN
9.80
|
HIGH
9.80
|
LOW
9.80
About Khaitan Electricals Ltd.
Khaitan Electricals Ltd
Incorporated on 27 Oct.'75 as a private limited company, Khaitan Tibrewala Electricals has been promoted by S K Khaitan and Jyoti Prakash Tibrewala, who are presently the Chairman and Managing Director. It was converted into a public limited company on 16 Sep.'82. Jhunjhunu Holdings became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company in 1987.
During 1983, the Company came out with a public issue to
Khaitan Electricals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Khaitan Electricals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.38
|23.67
|-77.27
|Other Income
|0.92
|2.2
|-58.18
|Total Income
|6.3
|25.87
|-75.65
|Total Expenses
|10.95
|87.53
|-87.49
|Operating Profit
|-4.65
|-61.67
|92.46
|Net Profit
|-5.14
|-75.09
|93.15
|Equity Capital
|11.5
|11.5
| -
Khaitan Electricals Ltd - Peer Group
Khaitan Electricals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Khaitan Electricals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.60%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.98%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|-62.43%
|-72.32%
|16.63%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|-70.42%
|-77.73%
|16.70%
|18.31%
Khaitan Electricals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.00
|
|13.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|13.00
|Month Low/High
|13.00
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.47
|
|40.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.43
|
|247.00
