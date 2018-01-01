JUST IN
Khaitan Electricals Ltd.

BSE: 504269 Sector: Consumer
NSE: KHAITANELE ISIN Code: INE761A01019
BSE LIVE 09:31 | 26 Feb 13.00 -0.20
(-1.52%)
OPEN

13.00

 HIGH

13.00

 LOW

13.00
NSE LIVE 11:54 | 26 Feb 9.80 -0.50
(-4.85%)
OPEN

9.80

 HIGH

9.80

 LOW

9.80
About Khaitan Electricals Ltd.

Khaitan Electricals Ltd

Incorporated on 27 Oct.'75 as a private limited company, Khaitan Tibrewala Electricals has been promoted by S K Khaitan and Jyoti Prakash Tibrewala, who are presently the Chairman and Managing Director. It was converted into a public limited company on 16 Sep.'82. Jhunjhunu Holdings became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company in 1987. During 1983, the Company came out with a public issue to...> More

Khaitan Electricals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 29 Aug 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -331.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Khaitan Electricals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.38 23.67 -77.27
Other Income 0.92 2.2 -58.18
Total Income 6.3 25.87 -75.65
Total Expenses 10.95 87.53 -87.49
Operating Profit -4.65 -61.67 92.46
Net Profit -5.14 -75.09 93.15
Equity Capital 11.5 11.5 -
Khaitan Electricals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JCT Electronics 0.26 -3.70 20.50
Value Industries 5.00 -0.99 19.59
Circuit Systems 13.90 -6.14 19.28
Khaitan Elect. 13.00 -1.52 14.95
Sujana Univ. Ind 0.77 -4.94 13.00
Gorani Inds. 23.10 0.00 12.57
Gujarat Poly 13.50 -4.93 11.54
Khaitan Electricals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 100.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 0.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.00
Khaitan Electricals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.04% -0.94%
1 Month NA NA -1.57% -0.91%
3 Month NA NA 1.60% 0.92%
6 Month NA NA 4.98% 4.28%
1 Year -62.43% -72.32% 16.63% 16.05%
3 Year -70.42% -77.73% 16.70% 18.31%

Khaitan Electricals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.00
13.00
Week Low/High 0.00
13.00
Month Low/High 13.00
13.00
YEAR Low/High 9.47
40.00
All TIME Low/High 6.43
247.00

