Khandwala Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531892 Sector: Financials
NSE: KHANDSE ISIN Code: INE060B01014
BSE 15:24 | 12 Mar 20.00 0.70
(3.63%)
OPEN

20.25

 HIGH

20.25

 LOW

18.60
NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 19.85 -0.35
(-1.73%)
OPEN

19.20

 HIGH

21.15

 LOW

19.20
About Khandwala Securities Ltd.

Khandwala Securities Ltd

Khandwala Securities is promoted by Jayantilal Khandwala & Sons, one of the large broking houses in india with over 60 years of experience in Capital Markets and Mr. Samir S Doshi, a professional member of the Stock Exchange, Bombay, having a wide experience in various financial activities. The promoter Group today comprises of two broking firms , five memberships of the Stock Exchange, Bombay and...> More

Khandwala Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2000.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Khandwala Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.1 0.58 89.66
Other Income 0.08 0.21 -61.9
Total Income 1.18 0.8 47.5
Total Expenses 0.91 1.26 -27.78
Operating Profit 0.26 -0.46 156.52
Net Profit 0.13 -0.62 120.97
Equity Capital 11.94 11.94 -
Khandwala Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ISL Consulting 20.20 4.94 24.24
Sharp Investment 1.00 0.00 24.21
Innovassynth Inv 9.85 0.92 23.92
Khandwala Sec. 20.00 3.63 23.88
Goyal Associates 5.01 -4.93 23.50
Aagam Capital 46.50 -0.85 23.25
A R C Finance 4.46 -1.98 22.52
Khandwala Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.49
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.14
Khandwala Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.47% -12.94% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.16% -20.60% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.19% 2.32% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA 28.48% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 13.64% 18.86% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 32.89% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Khandwala Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.60
20.25
Week Low/High 18.60
22.00
Month Low/High 18.60
25.00
YEAR Low/High 12.52
34.00
All TIME Low/High 4.95
467.00

