Khandwala Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531892
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: KHANDSE
|ISIN Code: INE060B01014
|
BSE
15:24 | 12 Mar
|
20.00
|
0.70
(3.63%)
|
OPEN
20.25
|
HIGH
20.25
|
LOW
18.60
|
NSE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
19.85
|
-0.35
(-1.73%)
|
OPEN
19.20
|
HIGH
21.15
|
LOW
19.20
About Khandwala Securities Ltd.
Khandwala Securities Ltd
Khandwala Securities is promoted by Jayantilal Khandwala & Sons, one of the large broking houses in india with over 60 years of experience in Capital Markets and Mr. Samir S Doshi, a professional member of the Stock Exchange, Bombay, having a wide experience in various financial activities. The promoter Group today comprises of two broking firms , five memberships of the Stock Exchange, Bombay and...> More
Khandwala Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Khandwala Securities Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Khandwala Securities Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.1
|0.58
|89.66
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.21
|-61.9
|Total Income
|1.18
|0.8
|47.5
|Total Expenses
|0.91
|1.26
|-27.78
|Operating Profit
|0.26
|-0.46
|156.52
|Net Profit
|0.13
|-0.62
|120.97
|Equity Capital
|11.94
|11.94
| -
Khandwala Securities Ltd - Peer Group
Khandwala Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Khandwala Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.47%
|-12.94%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.16%
|-20.60%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.19%
|2.32%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|28.48%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|13.64%
|18.86%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|32.89%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Khandwala Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.60
|
|20.25
|Week Low/High
|18.60
|
|22.00
|Month Low/High
|18.60
|
|25.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.52
|
|34.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.95
|
|467.00
Quick Links for Khandwala Securities: