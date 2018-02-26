You are here » Home
Khandwala Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531892
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: KHANDSE
|ISIN Code: INE060B01014
|
BSE
15:24 | 12 Mar
|
20.00
|
0.70
(3.63%)
|
OPEN
20.25
|
HIGH
20.25
|
LOW
18.60
|
NSE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
19.85
|
-0.35
(-1.73%)
|
OPEN
19.20
|
HIGH
21.15
|
LOW
19.20
Khandwala Securities Ltd. (KHANDSE) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|20.25
|20.25
|18.60
|20.00
|302
|6
|09-03-2018
|19.75
|19.75
|19.30
|19.30
|15467
|17
|08-03-2018
|20.00
|20.30
|20.00
|20.30
|600
|2
|07-03-2018
|21.20
|21.95
|20.90
|21.05
|1025
|5
|06-03-2018
|21.00
|21.95
|21.00
|21.95
|1445
|4
|05-03-2018
|21.85
|21.85
|21.70
|21.85
|2639
|10
|01-03-2018
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|50
|1
|28-02-2018
|21.90
|21.90
|21.90
|21.90
|10
|3
|27-02-2018
|21.75
|22.00
|21.75
|22.00
|600
|2
|26-02-2018
|22.00
|22.00
|21.60
|22.00
|3200
|4
|23-02-2018
|22.80
|23.00
|22.50
|22.60
|2926
|18
|22-02-2018
|23.45
|23.50
|22.55
|22.85
|1257
|7
|21-02-2018
|23.00
|23.00
|22.40
|22.40
|104
|3
|20-02-2018
|24.25
|24.25
|22.10
|22.10
|1876
|8
|19-02-2018
|22.05
|23.10
|22.05
|23.10
|881
|6
|16-02-2018
|21.65
|22.30
|21.55
|22.00
|1863
|15
|15-02-2018
|22.65
|22.65
|22.65
|22.65
|5200
|21
|12-02-2018
|24.00
|25.05
|24.00
|25.05
|150
|2
|09-02-2018
|25.00
|26.00
|24.65
|24.90
|350
|4
|08-02-2018
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|30
|1
