Khandwala Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531892 Sector: Financials
NSE: KHANDSE ISIN Code: INE060B01014
BSE 15:24 | 12 Mar 20.00 0.70
(3.63%)
OPEN

20.25

 HIGH

20.25

 LOW

18.60
NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 19.85 -0.35
(-1.73%)
OPEN

19.20

 HIGH

21.15

 LOW

19.20
OPEN 20.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 19.30
VOLUME 302
52-Week high 33.95
52-Week low 12.52
P/E 2000.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 24
Buy Price 18.75
Buy Qty 1000.00
Sell Price 20.00
Sell Qty 809.00
Khandwala Securities Ltd. (KHANDSE) - Price History

From: To:
DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 20.25 20.25 18.60 20.00 302 6
09-03-2018 19.75 19.75 19.30 19.30 15467 17
08-03-2018 20.00 20.30 20.00 20.30 600 2
07-03-2018 21.20 21.95 20.90 21.05 1025 5
06-03-2018 21.00 21.95 21.00 21.95 1445 4
05-03-2018 21.85 21.85 21.70 21.85 2639 10
01-03-2018 20.85 20.85 20.85 20.85 50 1
28-02-2018 21.90 21.90 21.90 21.90 10 3
27-02-2018 21.75 22.00 21.75 22.00 600 2
26-02-2018 22.00 22.00 21.60 22.00 3200 4
23-02-2018 22.80 23.00 22.50 22.60 2926 18
22-02-2018 23.45 23.50 22.55 22.85 1257 7
21-02-2018 23.00 23.00 22.40 22.40 104 3
20-02-2018 24.25 24.25 22.10 22.10 1876 8
19-02-2018 22.05 23.10 22.05 23.10 881 6
16-02-2018 21.65 22.30 21.55 22.00 1863 15
15-02-2018 22.65 22.65 22.65 22.65 5200 21
12-02-2018 24.00 25.05 24.00 25.05 150 2
09-02-2018 25.00 26.00 24.65 24.90 350 4
08-02-2018 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00 30 1
