Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 521127 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE964G01016
BSE 13:30 | 12 Mar 15.22 0.72
(4.97%)
OPEN

15.22

 HIGH

15.22

 LOW

15.22
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd.

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd is into converting yarn in to finished fabrics. The company is for more than three decades in textiles as a leading manufacturer of Shirting and Suiting fabrics consisting of varied product mix in cotton and blends. Its Plant is at Saravali MIDC, kalyan about 25 kms from Thane city, India. The company was incorporated in the year 1986. The company's business field ar...> More

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.35
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 34.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15.74 13.96 12.75
Other Income 0.17 0.16 6.25
Total Income 15.91 14.12 12.68
Total Expenses 14.66 13.06 12.25
Operating Profit 1.25 1.05 19.05
Net Profit 0.23 0.19 21.05
Equity Capital 4.21 4.21 -
> More on Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd Financials Results

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
LWS Knitwear 13.02 -4.96 6.59
Perfect-Octave 1.88 -4.57 6.52
Junction Fabrics 24.20 -5.10 6.51
Khator Fibre 15.22 4.97 6.47
Tuni Text. Mills 0.49 0.00 6.40
Overseas Synth 8.96 -0.44 6.36
Osiajee Texfab 11.50 0.88 6.21
> More on Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd Peer Group

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.71
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 54.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.30
> More on Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 7.94% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.73% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -26.12% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 147.48% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.22
15.22
Week Low/High 13.45
15.22
Month Low/High 13.45
19.00
YEAR Low/High 13.08
25.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
25.00

