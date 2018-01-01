Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd is into converting yarn in to finished fabrics. The company is for more than three decades in textiles as a leading manufacturer of Shirting and Suiting fabrics consisting of varied product mix in cotton and blends. Its Plant is at Saravali MIDC, kalyan about 25 kms from Thane city, India. The company was incorporated in the year 1986. The company's business field ar...> More