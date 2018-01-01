You are here » Home
Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 521127
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE964G01016
|
BSE
13:30 | 12 Mar
|
15.22
|
0.72
(4.97%)
|
OPEN
15.22
|
HIGH
15.22
|
LOW
15.22
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.22
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.50
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|25.00
|52-Week low
|13.08
|P/E
|7.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|15.22
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd.
Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd
Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd is into converting yarn in to finished fabrics. The company is for more than three decades in textiles as a leading manufacturer of Shirting and Suiting fabrics consisting of varied product mix in cotton and blends. Its Plant is at Saravali MIDC, kalyan about 25 kms from Thane city, India. The company was incorporated in the year 1986.
The company's business field ar...> More
Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15.74
|13.96
|12.75
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.16
|6.25
|Total Income
|15.91
|14.12
|12.68
|Total Expenses
|14.66
|13.06
|12.25
|Operating Profit
|1.25
|1.05
|19.05
|Net Profit
|0.23
|0.19
|21.05
|Equity Capital
|4.21
|4.21
| -
Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd - Peer Group
Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|7.94%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.73%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-26.12%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|147.48%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.22
|
|15.22
|Week Low/High
|13.45
|
|15.22
|Month Low/High
|13.45
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.08
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|25.00
Quick Links for Khator Fibre & Fabrics: