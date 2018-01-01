JUST IN
Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 521127 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE964G01016
BSE 13:30 | 12 Mar 15.22 0.72
(4.97%)
OPEN

15.22

 HIGH

15.22

 LOW

15.22
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd
Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd. (KHATORFIBRE) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Hisar Spg. Mills 21.40 0.00 8.00 7.66 0.29 3.85 5.56
Everlon Synth 13.80 -4.83 7.76 9.77 0.34 1.64 8.41
Tatia Global 0.50 -3.85 7.58 0.27 0.12 0.06 8.33
Omnitex Inds 17.85 0.00 7.50 0.31 0.02 0.07 255.00
Kavita Fabrics 7.10 -4.95 7.40 1.15 0.05 0.09 78.89
Konark Synth 12.28 4.96 7.13 52.36 -0.55 0.87 14.11
Supertex Inds. 6.21 9.91 7.04 28.87 0.30 0.64 9.70
Garware Synth 11.88 -3.41 6.90 2.25 0.04 0.72 16.50
Sri Lak.Sar.Arni 19.90 -4.78 6.63 26.09 -1.14 0.00 -
LWS Knitwear 13.02 -4.96 6.59 2.21 0.01 0.35 37.20
Khator Fibre 15.22 4.97 6.47 15.74 0.23 2.07 7.35
Tuni Text. Mills 0.49 0.00 6.40 9.75 0.08 0.00 -
Overseas Synth 8.96 -0.44 6.36 0.08 0.07 0.00 -
Osiajee Texfab 11.50 0.88 6.21 2.00 0.06 0.21 54.76
New Light Appare 28.10 2.93 6.18 3.08 0.11 3.40 8.26
Bhilwara Spinner 9.00 -4.26 6.08 1.00 0.03 0.06 150.00
Minaxi Textiles 1.18 -1.67 5.83 13.76 0.09 0.06 19.67
Swadeshi Polytex 14.75 4.98 5.75 0.36 -1.10 0.63 23.41
Thomas Scott 16.75 -4.83 5.68 3.60 -0.13 0.19 88.16
Abhishek Corp. 3.44 -4.71 5.51 3.96 -31.59 0.00 -

