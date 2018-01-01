You are here » Home » » Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd
Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 521127
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE964G01016
|BSE 13:30 | 12 Mar
|15.22
|
0.72
(4.97%)
|
OPEN
15.22
|
HIGH
15.22
|
LOW
15.22
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd
|OPEN
|15.22
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.50
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|25.00
|52-Week low
|13.10
|P/E
|7.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|15.22
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd. (KHATORFIBRE) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Hisar Spg. Mills
|21.40
|0.00
|8.00
|7.66
|0.29
|3.85
|5.56
|Everlon Synth
|13.80
|-4.83
|7.76
|9.77
|0.34
|1.64
|8.41
|Tatia Global
|0.50
|-3.85
|7.58
|0.27
|0.12
|0.06
|8.33
|Omnitex Inds
|17.85
|0.00
|7.50
|0.31
|0.02
|0.07
|255.00
|Kavita Fabrics
|7.10
|-4.95
|7.40
|1.15
|0.05
|0.09
|78.89
|Konark Synth
|12.28
|4.96
|7.13
|52.36
|-0.55
|0.87
|14.11
|Supertex Inds.
|6.21
|9.91
|7.04
|28.87
|0.30
|0.64
|9.70
|Garware Synth
|11.88
|-3.41
|6.90
|2.25
|0.04
|0.72
|16.50
|Sri Lak.Sar.Arni
|19.90
|-4.78
|6.63
|26.09
|-1.14
|0.00
|-
|LWS Knitwear
|13.02
|-4.96
|6.59
|2.21
|0.01
|0.35
|37.20
|Khator Fibre
|15.22
|4.97
|6.47
|15.74
|0.23
|2.07
|7.35
|Tuni Text. Mills
|0.49
|0.00
|6.40
|9.75
|0.08
|0.00
|-
|Overseas Synth
|8.96
|-0.44
|6.36
|0.08
|0.07
|0.00
|-
|Osiajee Texfab
|11.50
|0.88
|6.21
|2.00
|0.06
|0.21
|54.76
|New Light Appare
|28.10
|2.93
|6.18
|3.08
|0.11
|3.40
|8.26
|Bhilwara Spinner
|9.00
|-4.26
|6.08
|1.00
|0.03
|0.06
|150.00
|Minaxi Textiles
|1.18
|-1.67
|5.83
|13.76
|0.09
|0.06
|19.67
|Swadeshi Polytex
|14.75
|4.98
|5.75
|0.36
|-1.10
|0.63
|23.41
|Thomas Scott
|16.75
|-4.83
|5.68
|3.60
|-0.13
|0.19
|88.16
|Abhishek Corp.
|3.44
|-4.71
|5.51
|3.96
|-31.59
|0.00
|-
