Khoday India Ltd.

BSE: 507435 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE687B01014
BSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar 72.00 -2.50
(-3.36%)
OPEN

77.00

 HIGH

78.20

 LOW

72.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Khoday India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Khoday India Ltd.

Khoday India Ltd

Khoday India Limited(formerly Khoday Distilleries), is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of high quality Alcoholic Beverages for the Indian and Overseas markets. The company is also into manufacture of high quality Glass bottles and Printing and writing papers through separate divisions. The company's brand portfolio includes some premium brands like Red Knight Malt Whisky, Peter Scot Ma...> More

Khoday India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   242
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] -211.76
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Khoday India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 41.88 39.93 4.88
Other Income 0.49 0.52 -5.77
Total Income 42.37 40.46 4.72
Total Expenses 39.92 39.27 1.66
Operating Profit 2.45 1.19 105.88
Net Profit -0.45 -1.5 70
Equity Capital 33.66 33.66 -
Khoday India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jagatjit Inds. 104.25 4.25 481.11
Assoc.Alcohols 264.00 -4.73 477.31
Globus Spirits 118.00 -1.30 339.84
Khoday India 72.00 -3.36 242.35
Pioneer Distil. 177.00 -3.49 237.00
Tilaknagar Inds. 15.75 -1.25 196.50
Pincon Spirit 25.40 -4.87 121.39
Khoday India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 100.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 0.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.00
Khoday India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.51% NA 0.08% -0.86%
1 Month -0.69% NA -1.54% -0.83%
3 Month 0.98% NA 1.64% 1.00%
6 Month 7.70% NA 5.02% 4.36%
1 Year NA NA 16.68% 16.14%
3 Year 25.22% NA 16.74% 18.40%

Khoday India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 72.00
78.20
Week Low/High 69.30
78.20
Month Low/High 68.10
79.00
YEAR Low/High 54.10
89.00
All TIME Low/High 4.05
425.00

Quick Links for Khoday India: