Khoday India Ltd.
|BSE: 507435
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE687B01014
|BSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar
|72.00
|
-2.50
(-3.36%)
|
OPEN
77.00
|
HIGH
78.20
|
LOW
72.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Khoday India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|77.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|74.50
|VOLUME
|668
|52-Week high
|88.90
|52-Week low
|54.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|242
|Buy Price
|72.00
|Buy Qty
|12.00
|Sell Price
|77.25
|Sell Qty
|2000.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|242
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Khoday India Ltd.
Khoday India Limited(formerly Khoday Distilleries), is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of high quality Alcoholic Beverages for the Indian and Overseas markets. The company is also into manufacture of high quality Glass bottles and Printing and writing papers through separate divisions. The company's brand portfolio includes some premium brands like Red Knight Malt Whisky, Peter Scot Ma...> More
Khoday India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|242
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-211.76
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 12-02-2018.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30-09-2017 Together With Limited Re
-
-
Compliance Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (LO&DR) Regulations 2015.
-
Khoday India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|41.88
|39.93
|4.88
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.52
|-5.77
|Total Income
|42.37
|40.46
|4.72
|Total Expenses
|39.92
|39.27
|1.66
|Operating Profit
|2.45
|1.19
|105.88
|Net Profit
|-0.45
|-1.5
|70
|Equity Capital
|33.66
|33.66
|-
Khoday India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jagatjit Inds.
|104.25
|4.25
|481.11
|Assoc.Alcohols
|264.00
|-4.73
|477.31
|Globus Spirits
|118.00
|-1.30
|339.84
|Khoday India
|72.00
|-3.36
|242.35
|Pioneer Distil.
|177.00
|-3.49
|237.00
|Tilaknagar Inds.
|15.75
|-1.25
|196.50
|Pincon Spirit
|25.40
|-4.87
|121.39
Khoday India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Khoday India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.51%
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|-0.69%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|0.98%
|NA
|1.64%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|7.70%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.68%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|25.22%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.40%
Khoday India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|72.00
|
|78.20
|Week Low/High
|69.30
|
|78.20
|Month Low/High
|68.10
|
|79.00
|YEAR Low/High
|54.10
|
|89.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.05
|
|425.00
