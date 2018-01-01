You are here » Home
» » Khoobsurat Ltd
Khoobsurat Ltd.
|BSE: 535730
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE731G01027
|
BSE
13:38 | 12 Mar
|
0.26
|
-0.01
(-3.70%)
|
OPEN
0.26
|
HIGH
0.26
|
LOW
0.26
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Khoobsurat Ltd
|OPEN
|0.26
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.27
|VOLUME
|2125
|52-Week high
|0.51
|52-Week low
|0.18
|P/E
|26.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.26
|Sell Qty
|290190.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|26.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.26
|CLOSE
|0.27
|VOLUME
|2125
|52-Week high
|0.51
|52-Week low
|0.18
|P/E
|26.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.26
|Sell Qty
|290190.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|26.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.45
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Khoobsurat Ltd. (KHOOBSURATLTD) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.16
|0.14
|0.14
|0.57
|0.93
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.16
|0.14
|0.14
|0.57
|0.93
|Expenditure
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.62
|0.86
|Operating Profit
|0.08
|0.05
|0.06
|-0.05
|0.06
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|0.08
|0.05
|0.06
|-0.05
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|0.08
|0.05
|0.06
|-0.05
|0.06
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.08
|0.05
|0.06
|-0.05
|0.06
|EPS (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
Quick Links for Khoobsurat: