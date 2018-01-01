JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Khoobsurat Ltd

Khoobsurat Ltd.

BSE: 535730 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE731G01027
BSE 13:38 | 12 Mar 0.26 -0.01
(-3.70%)
OPEN

0.26

 HIGH

0.26

 LOW

0.26
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Khoobsurat Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.26
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.27
VOLUME 2125
52-Week high 0.51
52-Week low 0.18
P/E 26.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.26
Sell Qty 290190.00
OPEN 0.26
CLOSE 0.27
VOLUME 2125
52-Week high 0.51
52-Week low 0.18
P/E 26.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.26
Sell Qty 290190.00
Filter:

Khoobsurat Ltd. (KHOOBSURATLTD) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.16 0.14 0.14 0.57 0.93
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.16 0.14 0.14 0.57 0.93
Expenditure 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.62 0.86
Operating Profit 0.08 0.05 0.06 -0.05 0.06
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 0.08 0.05 0.06 -0.05 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT 0.08 0.05 0.06 -0.05 0.06
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit 0.08 0.05 0.06 -0.05 0.06
EPS (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.01
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Khoobsurat: