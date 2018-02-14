JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd.

BSE: 531692 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE593B01030
BSE 13:49 | 03 Oct Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.50
VOLUME 2515
52-Week high 0.96
52-Week low 0.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.50
Buy Qty 2485.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.50
CLOSE 0.50
VOLUME 2515
52-Week high 0.96
52-Week low 0.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.50
Buy Qty 2485.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd.

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd

Promoted by Kartik J Patel, Jasubhai M Patel and Praful J Agrawal, Khyati Resorts was incorporated in Jan.'95. The company is establishing a resort-cum-residential hotel project at Baliyasana (Mehsana district), Gujarat, with ultra modern facilities like residential hotel, time share cottages, 24-hour coffee shop and restaurant, water park, children park, health club, etc, at an estimated cost...> More

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.03 0
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.03 -
Net Profit -0.04 -0.04 0
Equity Capital 10.8 10.8 -
> More on Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd Financials Results

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
BMB Music 1.72 -4.97 1.04
Universal Arts 0.79 3.95 0.79
Moving Picture 0.60 3.45 0.79
Khyati Multimed. 0.50 0.00 0.54
Fast Track Ent. 0.58 -1.69 0.45
> More on Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd Peer Group

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 16.62
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 78.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.86
> More on Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -39.02% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -47.37% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.50
0.50
Week Low/High 0.00
0.50
Month Low/High 0.00
0.50
YEAR Low/High 0.50
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.35
40.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Khyati Multimedia Entertainment: