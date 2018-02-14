You are here » Home
Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd.
|BSE: 531692
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE593B01030
|
BSE
13:49 | 03 Oct
|
Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.50
|VOLUME
|2515
|52-Week high
|0.96
|52-Week low
|0.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.50
|Buy Qty
|2485.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd.
Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd
Promoted by Kartik J Patel, Jasubhai M Patel and Praful J Agrawal, Khyati Resorts was incorporated in Jan.'95.
The company is establishing a resort-cum-residential hotel project at Baliyasana (Mehsana district), Gujarat, with ultra modern facilities like residential hotel, time share cottages, 24-hour coffee shop and restaurant, water park, children park, health club, etc, at an estimated cost...> More
Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd - Financial Results
Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd - Peer Group
Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-39.02%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-47.37%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.50
|
|0.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.50
|YEAR Low/High
|0.50
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|40.00
Quick Links for Khyati Multimedia Entertainment: