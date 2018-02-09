KIC Metaliks Ltd

Kajaria Iron Castings was incorporated in Aug.'86 as Prudential Marketing. It became public and the name was changed to the present one in 1989. It was promoted by Ravi Kumar Kajaria. The company procures pig iron, gets it converted into castings according to its specifications, and exports the products. The major clients of the company are located in west Europe, the US, the UK and west Asia.I...> More