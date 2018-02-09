KIC Metaliks Ltd.
|BSE: 513693
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE434C01019
|BSE LIVE 12:29 | 12 Mar
|164.85
-3.35
(-1.99%)
OPEN
164.85
HIGH
164.85
LOW
164.85
About KIC Metaliks Ltd.
Kajaria Iron Castings was incorporated in Aug.'86 as Prudential Marketing. It became public and the name was changed to the present one in 1989. It was promoted by Ravi Kumar Kajaria. The company procures pig iron, gets it converted into castings according to its specifications, and exports the products. The major clients of the company are located in west Europe, the US, the UK and west Asia.I...> More
KIC Metaliks Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|117
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|14.85
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.10
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|75.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.17
Announcement
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
Intimation Under Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regu
KIC Metaliks Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|111.88
|40.16
|178.59
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.27
|-51.85
|Total Income
|112.01
|40.43
|177.05
|Total Expenses
|105.57
|36.88
|186.25
|Operating Profit
|6.45
|3.54
|82.2
|Net Profit
|2.34
|0.29
|706.9
|Equity Capital
|7.1
|7.1
|-
KIC Metaliks Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|National Fitting
|198.00
|-2.37
|164.74
|Metalyst Forg.
|32.00
|4.92
|139.36
|Simm. Marshall
|111.50
|-1.98
|124.88
|KIC Metaliks
|164.85
|-1.99
|117.04
|Uni Abex Alloy
|580.00
|4.88
|114.84
|Kalyani Forge
|291.00
|-1.81
|105.92
|Simplex Casting
|154.00
|3.98
|92.09
KIC Metaliks Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
KIC Metaliks Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.62%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-22.59%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|10.01%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|19.67%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|-58.29%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
KIC Metaliks Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|164.85
|
|164.85
|Week Low/High
|164.85
|
|178.00
|Month Low/High
|164.85
|
|215.00
|YEAR Low/High
|110.75
|
|222.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.90
|
|480.00
