JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » KIC Metaliks Ltd

KIC Metaliks Ltd.

BSE: 513693 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE434C01019
BSE LIVE 12:29 | 12 Mar 164.85 -3.35
(-1.99%)
OPEN

164.85

 HIGH

164.85

 LOW

164.85
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan KIC Metaliks Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 164.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 168.20
VOLUME 525
52-Week high 222.30
52-Week low 110.75
P/E 11.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 117
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 164.85
Sell Qty 117.00
OPEN 164.85
CLOSE 168.20
VOLUME 525
52-Week high 222.30
52-Week low 110.75
P/E 11.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 117
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 164.85
Sell Qty 117.00

About KIC Metaliks Ltd.

KIC Metaliks Ltd

Kajaria Iron Castings was incorporated in Aug.'86 as Prudential Marketing. It became public and the name was changed to the present one in 1989. It was promoted by Ravi Kumar Kajaria. The company procures pig iron, gets it converted into castings according to its specifications, and exports the products. The major clients of the company are located in west Europe, the US, the UK and west Asia.I...> More

KIC Metaliks Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   117
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.85
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.10
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 75.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

KIC Metaliks Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 111.88 40.16 178.59
Other Income 0.13 0.27 -51.85
Total Income 112.01 40.43 177.05
Total Expenses 105.57 36.88 186.25
Operating Profit 6.45 3.54 82.2
Net Profit 2.34 0.29 706.9
Equity Capital 7.1 7.1 -
> More on KIC Metaliks Ltd Financials Results

KIC Metaliks Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
National Fitting 198.00 -2.37 164.74
Metalyst Forg. 32.00 4.92 139.36
Simm. Marshall 111.50 -1.98 124.88
KIC Metaliks 164.85 -1.99 117.04
Uni Abex Alloy 580.00 4.88 114.84
Kalyani Forge 291.00 -1.81 105.92
Simplex Casting 154.00 3.98 92.09
> More on KIC Metaliks Ltd Peer Group

KIC Metaliks Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.28
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 7.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 33.85
> More on KIC Metaliks Ltd Share Holding Pattern

KIC Metaliks Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.62% NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -22.59% NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month 10.01% NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month 19.67% NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year -58.29% NA 17.24% 19.04%

KIC Metaliks Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 164.85
164.85
Week Low/High 164.85
178.00
Month Low/High 164.85
215.00
YEAR Low/High 110.75
222.00
All TIME Low/High 1.90
480.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for KIC Metaliks: