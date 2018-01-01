Kiduja India Ltd.
|BSE: 507946
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE845A01010
|BSE LIVE 14:31 | 29 Dec
|Kiduja India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kiduja India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|21.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.90
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|24.10
|52-Week low
|11.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Kiduja India Ltd.
KIDUJA INDUSTRIES LIMITED, is been engaged in trading of Fabric and also in financing and investment activities. The company has converted 2,23,000 Fully Convertible Debentures of Rs.50/- each into 11,15,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par in the year 1996,thus has increased the Equity to Rs.0.60 crores. In 1997,the company has again raised its Equity Share Capital by Issuing 11,15,000 ...> More
Kiduja India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-284.21
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.08
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report On The Said
Ufrs For The Quarter And Nine
-
-
Statement Of InvestorS Grievances For The Quarter Ended 31-12-2017.
-
Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report On The Said
Ufrs For The Quarter And Half
-
-
Kiduja India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.16
|0.2
|3980
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|8.16
|0.2
|3980
|Total Expenses
|2.75
|0.07
|3828.57
|Operating Profit
|5.41
|0.13
|4061.54
|Net Profit
|2.34
|-0.53
|541.51
|Equity Capital
|1.72
|1.72
|-
Kiduja India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Allied Herbals
|24.45
|0.00
|3.84
|Darjeeling Ropew
|12.55
|-1.95
|3.83
|Rajputana Invest
|12.26
|4.97
|3.78
|Kiduja India
|21.85
|-0.23
|3.76
|Kreon Finnancial
|3.72
|0.00
|3.74
|Disha Resources
|5.11
|-4.49
|3.74
|Indo Asia Financ
|4.15
|-0.72
|3.74
Kiduja India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kiduja India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.18%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.44%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.74%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.12%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|67.18%
|NA
|16.79%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.85%
|18.41%
Kiduja India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.85
|
|21.85
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|21.85
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|21.85
|YEAR Low/High
|11.30
|
|24.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|368.00
