Kiduja India Ltd.

BSE: 507946 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE845A01010
BSE LIVE 14:31 | 29 Dec Kiduja India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kiduja India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 21.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 21.90
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 24.10
52-Week low 11.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Kiduja India Ltd.

Kiduja India Ltd

KIDUJA INDUSTRIES LIMITED, is been engaged in trading of Fabric and also in financing and investment activities. The company has converted 2,23,000 Fully Convertible Debentures of Rs.50/- each into 11,15,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par in the year 1996,thus has increased the Equity to Rs.0.60 crores. In 1997,the company has again raised its Equity Share Capital by Issuing 11,15,000 ...> More

Kiduja India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -284.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kiduja India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.16 0.2 3980
Other Income -
Total Income 8.16 0.2 3980
Total Expenses 2.75 0.07 3828.57
Operating Profit 5.41 0.13 4061.54
Net Profit 2.34 -0.53 541.51
Equity Capital 1.72 1.72 -
Kiduja India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Allied Herbals 24.45 0.00 3.84
Darjeeling Ropew 12.55 -1.95 3.83
Rajputana Invest 12.26 4.97 3.78
Kiduja India 21.85 -0.23 3.76
Kreon Finnancial 3.72 0.00 3.74
Disha Resources 5.11 -4.49 3.74
Indo Asia Financ 4.15 -0.72 3.74
Kiduja India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.51
Kiduja India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.18% -0.86%
1 Month NA NA -1.44% -0.83%
3 Month NA NA 1.74% 1.00%
6 Month NA NA 5.12% 4.37%
1 Year 67.18% NA 16.79% 16.15%
3 Year NA NA 16.85% 18.41%

Kiduja India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.85
21.85
Week Low/High 0.00
21.85
Month Low/High 0.00
21.85
YEAR Low/High 11.30
24.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
368.00

