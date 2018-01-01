JUST IN
KIFS Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 535566 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE902D01013
BSE 09:47 | 09 Mar 86.70 0.60
(0.70%)
86.10

86.70

86.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
OPEN 86.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 86.10
VOLUME 515
52-Week high 135.00
52-Week low 26.05
P/E 28.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 94
Buy Price 81.80
Buy Qty 35.00
Sell Price 86.70
Sell Qty 200.00
KIFS Financial Services Ltd. (KIFSFINANCIAL) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 1.41 1.30 1.63 3.07 1.43
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00
Total Income 1.41 1.30 1.63 3.08 1.43
Expenditure 0.14 0.30 0.22 0.10 0.17
Operating Profit 1.35 1.10 1.49 3.08 1.34
Interest 0.32 0.15 0.48 0.92 0.91
PBDT 0.28 0.21 0.33 0.69 0.14
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.04
PBT 0.92 0.82 0.91 2.01 0.32
Tax 0.25 0.18 0.30 0.65 0.10
Net Profit 0.67 0.64 0.61 1.36 0.22
EPS (Rs) 0.62 0.60 0.57 1.26 0.20
