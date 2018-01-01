You are here » Home
» » KIFS Financial Services Ltd
KIFS Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 535566
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE902D01013
|
BSE
09:47 | 09 Mar
|
86.70
|
0.60
(0.70%)
|
OPEN
86.10
|
HIGH
86.70
|
LOW
86.10
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
KIFS Financial Services Ltd
|OPEN
|86.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|86.10
|VOLUME
|515
|52-Week high
|135.00
|52-Week low
|26.05
|P/E
|28.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|94
|Buy Price
|81.80
|Buy Qty
|35.00
|Sell Price
|86.70
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|28.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|94
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|86.10
|CLOSE
|86.10
|VOLUME
|515
|52-Week high
|135.00
|52-Week low
|26.05
|P/E
|28.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|94
|Buy Price
|81.80
|Buy Qty
|35.00
|Sell Price
|86.70
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|28.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|93.81
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
KIFS Financial Services Ltd. (KIFSFINANCIAL) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|1.41
|1.30
|1.63
|3.07
|1.43
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Total Income
|1.41
|1.30
|1.63
|3.08
|1.43
|Expenditure
|0.14
|0.30
|0.22
|0.10
|0.17
|Operating Profit
|1.35
|1.10
|1.49
|3.08
|1.34
|Interest
|0.32
|0.15
|0.48
|0.92
|0.91
|PBDT
|0.28
|0.21
|0.33
|0.69
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|PBT
|0.92
|0.82
|0.91
|2.01
|0.32
|Tax
|0.25
|0.18
|0.30
|0.65
|0.10
|Net Profit
|0.67
|0.64
|0.61
|1.36
|0.22
|EPS (Rs)
|0.62
|0.60
|0.57
|1.26
|0.20
Quick Links for KIFS Financial Services: