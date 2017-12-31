JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kilburn Chemicals Ltd

Kilburn Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 524699 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE655C01027
BSE 13:26 | 12 Mar 112.10 -0.90
(-0.80%)
OPEN

113.00

 HIGH

113.00

 LOW

112.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kilburn Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 113.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 113.00
VOLUME 515
52-Week high 149.85
52-Week low 42.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 133
Buy Price 112.10
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 113.00
Sell Qty 135.00
OPEN 113.00
CLOSE 113.00
VOLUME 515
52-Week high 149.85
52-Week low 42.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 133
Buy Price 112.10
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 113.00
Sell Qty 135.00

About Kilburn Chemicals Ltd.

Kilburn Chemicals Ltd

Kilburn Chemicals incorporated on August 31, 1990 as Southern Tioxide is engaged in manufacture of Anatase Grade Titanium Dioxide by the Sulphate route. This Williamson Magor group promoted company has its plant at Thoothukkudi in Tamilnadu with an installed capacity to produce of 3960 MTPA of Titanium Dioxide. This plant with indigenous process know-how has commenced commercial production in N...> More

Kilburn Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   133
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 73.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kilburn Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.03 0.24 -87.5
Total Income 0.03 0.24 -87.5
Total Expenses 0.1 0.11 -9.09
Operating Profit -0.07 0.13 -153.85
Net Profit -0.07 0.09 -177.78
Equity Capital 11.86 9.13 -
> More on Kilburn Chemicals Ltd Financials Results

Kilburn Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Insilco 24.25 -0.41 152.10
Lords Chloro 59.95 -4.84 150.77
Amal 141.80 -0.18 133.72
Kilburn Chemical 112.10 -0.80 132.95
Vipul Organics 167.40 -0.06 129.23
Keltech Energies 1275.80 -0.76 127.58
Ram Minerals 6.08 0.00 125.13
> More on Kilburn Chemicals Ltd Peer Group

Kilburn Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.59
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 16.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.87
> More on Kilburn Chemicals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kilburn Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.45% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.34% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 11.99% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 64.01% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 124.20% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 579.39% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kilburn Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 112.10
113.00
Week Low/High 108.20
123.00
Month Low/High 108.20
135.00
YEAR Low/High 42.00
150.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
150.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kilburn Chemicals: