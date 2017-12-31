Kilburn Chemicals Ltd

Kilburn Chemicals incorporated on August 31, 1990 as Southern Tioxide is engaged in manufacture of Anatase Grade Titanium Dioxide by the Sulphate route. This Williamson Magor group promoted company has its plant at Thoothukkudi in Tamilnadu with an installed capacity to produce of 3960 MTPA of Titanium Dioxide. This plant with indigenous process know-how has commenced commercial production in N...> More