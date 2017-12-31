Kilburn Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 524699
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE655C01027
|BSE 13:26 | 12 Mar
|112.10
|
-0.90
(-0.80%)
|
OPEN
113.00
|
HIGH
113.00
|
LOW
112.10
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kilburn Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|113.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|113.00
|VOLUME
|515
|52-Week high
|149.85
|52-Week low
|42.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|133
|Buy Price
|112.10
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|113.00
|Sell Qty
|135.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|133
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Kilburn Chemicals Ltd.
Kilburn Chemicals incorporated on August 31, 1990 as Southern Tioxide is engaged in manufacture of Anatase Grade Titanium Dioxide by the Sulphate route. This Williamson Magor group promoted company has its plant at Thoothukkudi in Tamilnadu with an installed capacity to produce of 3960 MTPA of Titanium Dioxide. This plant with indigenous process know-how has commenced commercial production in N...> More
Kilburn Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|133
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|73.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.54
Announcement
-
BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON MONDAY12TH FEBRUARY2018 AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF COMPANY TO REVIEW TH
-
Statement Of Investors Complaint For The Quarter Ended On 31/12/2017
-
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Result For The Half Year / Quarter Ended On 30Th September 2017
-
KILBURN CHEMICALS LTD BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 10TH NOVEMBER2017
Kilburn Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.24
|-87.5
|Total Income
|0.03
|0.24
|-87.5
|Total Expenses
|0.1
|0.11
|-9.09
|Operating Profit
|-0.07
|0.13
|-153.85
|Net Profit
|-0.07
|0.09
|-177.78
|Equity Capital
|11.86
|9.13
|-
Kilburn Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Insilco
|24.25
|-0.41
|152.10
|Lords Chloro
|59.95
|-4.84
|150.77
|Amal
|141.80
|-0.18
|133.72
|Kilburn Chemical
|112.10
|-0.80
|132.95
|Vipul Organics
|167.40
|-0.06
|129.23
|Keltech Energies
|1275.80
|-0.76
|127.58
|Ram Minerals
|6.08
|0.00
|125.13
Kilburn Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kilburn Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.45%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.34%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|11.99%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|64.01%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|124.20%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|579.39%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kilburn Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|112.10
|
|113.00
|Week Low/High
|108.20
|
|123.00
|Month Low/High
|108.20
|
|135.00
|YEAR Low/High
|42.00
|
|150.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|150.00
