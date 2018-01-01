You are here » Home
Kilburn Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 522101
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: KILBUNENGG
|ISIN Code: INE338F01015
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
78.10
|
1.75
(2.29%)
|
OPEN
82.00
|
HIGH
82.00
|
LOW
77.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kilburn Engineering Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|82.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|76.35
|VOLUME
|6172
|52-Week high
|116.40
|52-Week low
|53.30
|P/E
|14.99
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|104
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Kilburn Engineering Ltd.
Kilburn Engineering Ltd
Kilburn Engineering Ltd
Incorporated on 7 Sep.'87 and promoted by the MacNeill and Magor group (M&M), Kilburn Engineering specialises in design, manufacture, engineering, project management, drying systems, pneumatic handling systems, heat exchangers, etc. The company is a market leader in industrial drying systems and its product range includes solid dryings systems, absorption systems, heat transfer systems, material t...
Kilburn Engineering Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kilburn Engineering Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|26.74
|26.02
|2.77
|Other Income
|6.76
|3.17
|113.25
|Total Income
|33.5
|29.19
|14.77
|Total Expenses
|25.06
|20.83
|20.31
|Operating Profit
|8.44
|8.36
|0.96
|Net Profit
|1.8
|2.17
|-17.05
|Equity Capital
|13.26
|13.26
| -
Kilburn Engineering Ltd - Peer Group
Kilburn Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kilburn Engineering Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.35%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.40%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.17%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-2.07%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|37.86%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|62.71%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Kilburn Engineering Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|77.00
|
|82.00
|Week Low/High
|72.05
|
|84.00
|Month Low/High
|72.05
|
|97.00
|YEAR Low/High
|53.30
|
|116.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.54
|
|116.00
