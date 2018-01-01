JUST IN
Kilburn Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 522101 Sector: Engineering
NSE: KILBUNENGG ISIN Code: INE338F01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 78.10 1.75
(2.29%)
OPEN

82.00

 HIGH

82.00

 LOW

77.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kilburn Engineering Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kilburn Engineering Ltd.

Kilburn Engineering Ltd

Incorporated on 7 Sep.'87 and promoted by the MacNeill and Magor group (M&M), Kilburn Engineering specialises in design, manufacture, engineering, project management, drying systems, pneumatic handling systems, heat exchangers, etc. The company is a market leader in industrial drying systems and its product range includes solid dryings systems, absorption systems, heat transfer systems, material t...> More

Kilburn Engineering Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   104
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.99
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.62
Book Value / Share () [*S] 82.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.94
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kilburn Engineering Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 26.74 26.02 2.77
Other Income 6.76 3.17 113.25
Total Income 33.5 29.19 14.77
Total Expenses 25.06 20.83 20.31
Operating Profit 8.44 8.36 0.96
Net Profit 1.8 2.17 -17.05
Equity Capital 13.26 13.26 -
> More on Kilburn Engineering Ltd Financials Results

Kilburn Engineering Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Swiss Glascoat 166.40 -0.86 108.16
Intl. Combustion 441.60 0.44 105.54
GEE 43.95 0.80 103.94
Kilburn Engg. 78.10 2.29 103.56
Lokesh Mach. 58.25 -0.68 99.20
Meera Industries 237.00 2.16 93.14
Patels Airtemp 170.85 -2.29 86.62
> More on Kilburn Engineering Ltd Peer Group

Kilburn Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.39
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 33.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.88
> More on Kilburn Engineering Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kilburn Engineering Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.35% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.40% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.17% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -2.07% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 37.86% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 62.71% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Kilburn Engineering Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 77.00
82.00
Week Low/High 72.05
84.00
Month Low/High 72.05
97.00
YEAR Low/High 53.30
116.00
All TIME Low/High 0.54
116.00

