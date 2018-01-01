You are here » Home
Kilburn Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 522101
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: KILBUNENGG
|ISIN Code: INE338F01015
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
78.10
|
1.75
(2.29%)
|
OPEN
82.00
|
HIGH
82.00
|
LOW
77.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kilburn Engineering Ltd
|OPEN
|82.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|76.35
|VOLUME
|6172
|52-Week high
|116.40
|52-Week low
|53.80
|P/E
|14.99
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|104
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|82.00
|CLOSE
|76.35
|VOLUME
|6172
|52-Week high
|116.40
|52-Week low
|53.80
|P/E
|14.99
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|104
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Kilburn Engineering Ltd. (KILBUNENGG) - News Earnings
