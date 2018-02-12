You are here » Home
» Company
» Kilburn Office Automation Ltd
Kilburn Office Automation Ltd.
|BSE: 523218
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE793E01014
|
BSE
10:37 | 12 Mar
|
6.85
|
0.31
(4.74%)
|
OPEN
6.85
|
HIGH
6.85
|
LOW
6.85
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kilburn Office Automation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.54
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|6.85
|52-Week low
|2.63
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.22
|Sell Qty
|198.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|6.85
|CLOSE
|6.54
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|6.85
|52-Week low
|2.63
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.22
|Sell Qty
|198.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4.62
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Kilburn Office Automation Ltd.
Kilburn Office Automation Ltd
Kilburn Office Automation Ltd is engaged in manufacturing, trading and providing after-sales service support on diverse range of Office Automation Products. The company operates in three main segments namely, Document Management Products/Solutions, Banking Products & Mailing Products.
The company offers document management products/solutions, including digital copiers; digital multifunctional ...> More
Kilburn Office Automation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kilburn Office Automation Ltd - Financial Results
Kilburn Office Automation Ltd - Peer Group
Kilburn Office Automation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kilburn Office Automation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.74%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|15.13%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|80.74%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Kilburn Office Automation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.85
|
|6.85
|Week Low/High
|6.54
|
|6.85
|Month Low/High
|5.39
|
|6.85
|YEAR Low/High
|2.63
|
|6.85
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|50.00
Quick Links for Kilburn Office Automation: