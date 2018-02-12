JUST IN
Kilburn Office Automation Ltd.

BSE: 523218 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE793E01014
BSE 10:37 | 12 Mar 6.85 0.31
(4.74%)
OPEN

6.85

 HIGH

6.85

 LOW

6.85
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kilburn Office Automation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kilburn Office Automation Ltd.

Kilburn Office Automation Ltd

Kilburn Office Automation Ltd is engaged in manufacturing, trading and providing after-sales service support on diverse range of Office Automation Products. The company operates in three main segments namely, Document Management Products/Solutions, Banking Products & Mailing Products. The company offers document management products/solutions, including digital copiers; digital multifunctional

Kilburn Office Automation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -2.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kilburn Office Automation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 0.03 -
Total Expenses 0.07 0.08 -12.5
Operating Profit -0.07 -0.05 -40
Net Profit -0.07 -0.05 -40
Equity Capital 6.75 6.75 -
> More on Kilburn Office Automation Ltd Financials Results

Kilburn Office Automation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Karnimata Cold 10.25 6.66 5.21
Techtran Poly. 3.43 4.89 5.16
Neelkanth Rock 9.31 -5.00 4.69
Kilburn Off. Aut 6.85 4.74 4.62
Jain Marmo Inds 14.70 5.00 4.60
Towa Sokki 5.50 0.00 4.59
Shangar Decor 14.95 -0.33 4.57
> More on Kilburn Office Automation Ltd Peer Group

Kilburn Office Automation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.85
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.09
Indian Public 33.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.79
> More on Kilburn Office Automation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kilburn Office Automation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.74% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 15.13% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 80.74% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Kilburn Office Automation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.85
6.85
Week Low/High 6.54
6.85
Month Low/High 5.39
6.85
YEAR Low/High 2.63
6.85
All TIME Low/High 1.00
50.00

