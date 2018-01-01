JUST IN
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd.

BSE: 524500 Sector: Health care
NSE: KILITCH ISIN Code: INE729D01010
BSE 14:09 | 12 Mar 87.40 4.15
(4.98%)
OPEN

80.50

 HIGH

87.40

 LOW

80.50
NSE 15:25 | 12 Mar 86.80 4.10
(4.96%)
OPEN

84.35

 HIGH

86.80

 LOW

80.20
About Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd.

Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd

Incorporated in May '92 as a public limited company, Kilitch Drugs (India) (KDIL) went public in Feb.'94 to set up a pharmaceutical formulation plant at Thane to manufacture pharmaceutical products in the form of tablets, capsules,liquid orals, ointments, creams and injectables. Even before the plant was commissioned, the company came out with a rights issue in Oct.'95 to expand the injectible cap...

Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   116
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.44
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 35.82
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   300.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 91.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.96
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.05 7.26 79.75
Other Income 0.05 0.17 -70.59
Total Income 13.1 7.43 76.31
Total Expenses 10.88 6.47 68.16
Operating Profit 2.22 0.96 131.25
Net Profit 1.8 0.69 160.87
Equity Capital 13.23 13.23 -
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vista Pharma. 42.50 -0.35 121.76
SMS Lifesciences 403.00 2.03 121.71
Piraml.Phyto. 45.00 2.51 116.82
Kilitch Drugs 87.40 4.98 115.63
Orchid Pharma 12.95 -4.78 115.20
Aarey Drugs 55.40 0.82 111.24
Nutraplus India 32.20 -4.87 109.80
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.50
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.64
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.44% -22.95% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.49% 7.29% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.78% -1.59% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 37.64% 31.71% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 92.72% 87.88% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 143.45% 138.79% 17.24% 19.01%

Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 80.50
87.40
Week Low/High 80.50
104.00
Month Low/High 80.50
135.00
YEAR Low/High 43.80
135.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
208.00

