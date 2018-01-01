You are here » Home
» Company
» Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 524500
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: KILITCH
|ISIN Code: INE729D01010
|
BSE
14:09 | 12 Mar
|
87.40
|
4.15
(4.98%)
|
OPEN
80.50
|
HIGH
87.40
|
LOW
80.50
|
NSE
15:25 | 12 Mar
|
86.80
|
4.10
(4.96%)
|
OPEN
84.35
|
HIGH
86.80
|
LOW
80.20
|OPEN
|80.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|83.25
|VOLUME
|25862
|52-Week high
|134.90
|52-Week low
|43.80
|P/E
|35.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|116
|Buy Price
|87.40
|Buy Qty
|58228.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|84.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|82.70
|VOLUME
|40672
|52-Week high
|135.95
|52-Week low
|43.10
|P/E
|35.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|116
|Buy Price
|86.80
|Buy Qty
|55649.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|80.50
|CLOSE
|83.25
|VOLUME
|25862
|52-Week high
|134.90
|52-Week low
|43.80
|P/E
|35.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|116
|Buy Price
|87.40
|Buy Qty
|58228.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|84.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|82.70
|VOLUME
|40672
|52-Week high
|135.95
|52-Week low
|43.10
|P/E
|35.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|115.63
|Buy Price
|86.80
|Buy Qty
|55649.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd.
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd
Incorporated in May '92 as a public limited company, Kilitch Drugs (India) (KDIL) went public in Feb.'94 to set up a pharmaceutical formulation plant at Thane to manufacture pharmaceutical products in the form of tablets, capsules,liquid orals, ointments, creams and injectables. Even before the plant was commissioned, the company came out with a rights issue in Oct.'95 to expand the injectible cap...> More
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.05
|7.26
|79.75
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.17
|-70.59
|Total Income
|13.1
|7.43
|76.31
|Total Expenses
|10.88
|6.47
|68.16
|Operating Profit
|2.22
|0.96
|131.25
|Net Profit
|1.8
|0.69
|160.87
|Equity Capital
|13.23
|13.23
| -
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-14.44%
|-22.95%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.49%
|7.29%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.78%
|-1.59%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|37.64%
|31.71%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|92.72%
|87.88%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|143.45%
|138.79%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|80.50
|
|87.40
|Week Low/High
|80.50
|
|104.00
|Month Low/High
|80.50
|
|135.00
|YEAR Low/High
|43.80
|
|135.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|208.00
Quick Links for Kilitch Drugs (India):