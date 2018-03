Kilpest India Ltd

KILPEST is one of Indias leading Agri-based companies, established in the year 1972. Shri R.K. Dubey is the founder of this company. It was the only pesticide formulating company in the entire region of Madhya Pradesh in 1970s. The company has now grown over the years and is leading today in Central India and manufactures about 50 pesticide products, microfertilizers, biofertilizers and biopestic...> More