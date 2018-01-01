JUST IN
BSE: 532067 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE994E01018
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 138.30 -0.45
(-0.32%)
OPEN

144.40

 HIGH

145.65

 LOW

133.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kilpest India Ltd
Kilpest India Ltd. (KILPESTINDIA) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 14.22 17.21 19.58
Excise Duty 1.21 1.51 1.67
Net Sales 13.01 15.70 17.91
Other Income 0.27 0.10 0.08
Stock Adjustments 0.25 -0.34 0.15
Total Income 13.53 15.46 18.14
Expenditure
Raw Materials 6.57 8.04 10.12
Power & Fuel Cost 0.16 0.16 0.19
Employee Cost 1.72 1.79 1.72
Other Manufacturing Expenses 1.25 1.30 1.55
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.97 1.22 1.58
Miscellaneous Expenses 1.52 1.80 1.65
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 12.19 14.31 16.81
Operating Profit 1.32 1.13 1.34
Interest 0.75 0.61 0.78
Gross Profit 0.57 0.52 0.56
Depreciation 0.30 0.26 0.28
Profit Before Tax 0.27 0.26 0.28
Tax 0.04 0.07 0.06
Net Profit 0.23 0.19 0.22
