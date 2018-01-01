You are here » Home » » Kilpest India Ltd
Kilpest India Ltd.
|BSE: 532067
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE994E01018
Filter:
Kilpest India Ltd. (KILPESTINDIA) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|14.22
|17.21
|19.58
|Excise Duty
|1.21
|1.51
|1.67
|Net Sales
|13.01
|15.70
|17.91
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.10
|0.08
|Stock Adjustments
|0.25
|-0.34
|0.15
|Total Income
|13.53
|15.46
|18.14
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|6.57
|8.04
|10.12
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.16
|0.16
|0.19
|Employee Cost
|1.72
|1.79
|1.72
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|1.25
|1.30
|1.55
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.97
|1.22
|1.58
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|1.52
|1.80
|1.65
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|12.19
|14.31
|16.81
|Operating Profit
|1.32
|1.13
|1.34
|Interest
|0.75
|0.61
|0.78
|Gross Profit
|0.57
|0.52
|0.56
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.26
|0.28
|Profit Before Tax
|0.27
|0.26
|0.28
|Tax
|0.04
|0.07
|0.06
|Net Profit
|0.23
|0.19
|0.22
