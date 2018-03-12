You are here » Home
Kinetic Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500240
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: KINETICENG
|ISIN Code: INE266B01017
|
BSE
LIVE
13:50 | 12 Mar
|
71.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
70.25
|
HIGH
71.00
|
LOW
70.25
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kinetic Engineering Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|70.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|71.00
|VOLUME
|25093
|52-Week high
|112.40
|52-Week low
|60.45
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|119
|Buy Price
|70.25
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|71.00
|Sell Qty
|269.00
|OPEN
|70.25
|CLOSE
|71.00
|VOLUME
|25093
|52-Week high
|112.40
|52-Week low
|60.45
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|119
|Buy Price
|70.25
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|71.00
|Sell Qty
|269.00
About Kinetic Engineering Ltd.
Kinetic Engineering Ltd
Promoted by N K Firodia and H K Firodia, Kinetic Engineering was incorporated as a private limited company in Oct.'70. It became a public limited company with effect from 1 Oct.'75.
In Jan.'72, the company started producing the Luna brand of mopeds designed and developed indigenously, at its plant at Chinchwad, near Pune.In 1984, along with Honda Motor Company, Japan, the company promoted Kine...> More
Kinetic Engineering Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kinetic Engineering Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Kinetic Engineering Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|23.03
|21.24
|8.43
|Other Income
|1.49
|1.34
|11.19
|Total Income
|24.52
|22.58
|8.59
|Total Expenses
|24.43
|23.75
|2.86
|Operating Profit
|0.09
|-1.17
|107.69
|Net Profit
|-3.21
|-4.56
|29.61
|Equity Capital
|16.73
|16.73
| -
Kinetic Engineering Ltd - Peer Group
Kinetic Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kinetic Engineering Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.96%
|NA
|-0.07%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-20.22%
|NA
|-1.69%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-10.92%
|NA
|1.49%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|1.07%
|NA
|4.86%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|-2.74%
|NA
|16.50%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|43.72%
|NA
|16.56%
|18.25%
Kinetic Engineering Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|70.25
|
|71.00
|Week Low/High
|70.25
|
|78.00
|Month Low/High
|70.25
|
|92.00
|YEAR Low/High
|60.45
|
|112.00
|All TIME Low/High
|28.20
|
|380.00
Quick Links for Kinetic Engineering: