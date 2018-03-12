Kinetic Engineering Ltd

Promoted by N K Firodia and H K Firodia, Kinetic Engineering was incorporated as a private limited company in Oct.'70. It became a public limited company with effect from 1 Oct.'75. In Jan.'72, the company started producing the Luna brand of mopeds designed and developed indigenously, at its plant at Chinchwad, near Pune.In 1984, along with Honda Motor Company, Japan, the company promoted Kine...> More