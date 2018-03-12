JUST IN
Kinetic Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 500240 Sector: Auto
NSE: KINETICENG ISIN Code: INE266B01017
BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar 71.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

70.25

 HIGH

71.00

 LOW

70.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kinetic Engineering Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kinetic Engineering Ltd.

Kinetic Engineering Ltd

Promoted by N K Firodia and H K Firodia, Kinetic Engineering was incorporated as a private limited company in Oct.'70. It became a public limited company with effect from 1 Oct.'75. In Jan.'72, the company started producing the Luna brand of mopeds designed and developed indigenously, at its plant at Chinchwad, near Pune.In 1984, along with Honda Motor Company, Japan, the company promoted Kine...

Kinetic Engineering Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   119
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kinetic Engineering Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 23.03 21.24 8.43
Other Income 1.49 1.34 11.19
Total Income 24.52 22.58 8.59
Total Expenses 24.43 23.75 2.86
Operating Profit 0.09 -1.17 107.69
Net Profit -3.21 -4.56 29.61
Equity Capital 16.73 16.73 -
Kinetic Engineering Ltd - Peer Group

Kinetic Engineering Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SNL Bearings 380.00 3.02 137.18
Menon Pistons 25.30 -0.98 129.03
Automotive Stamp 80.50 2.16 127.67
Kinetic Engg. 71.00 0.00 118.78
Rasandik Engg. 228.00 -1.98 107.84
REIL Electricals 230.00 86.94
Sar Auto Prod. 177.70 10.00 84.59
Kinetic Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Kinetic Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.81
Banks/FIs 0.43
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.04
Kinetic Engineering Ltd - RETURNS

Kinetic Engineering Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.96% NA -0.07% -0.99%
1 Month -20.22% NA -1.69% -0.96%
3 Month -10.92% NA 1.49% 0.87%
6 Month 1.07% NA 4.86% 4.23%
1 Year -2.74% NA 16.50% 15.99%
3 Year 43.72% NA 16.56% 18.25%

Kinetic Engineering Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 70.25
71.00
Week Low/High 70.25
78.00
Month Low/High 70.25
92.00
YEAR Low/High 60.45
112.00
All TIME Low/High 28.20
380.00

