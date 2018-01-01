JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Kinetic Engineering Ltd

Kinetic Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 500240 Sector: Auto
NSE: KINETICENG ISIN Code: INE266B01017
BSE 15:21 | 12 Mar 71.50 0.50
(0.70%)
OPEN

70.25

 HIGH

72.25

 LOW

70.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kinetic Engineering Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 70.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 71.00
VOLUME 26872
52-Week high 112.40
52-Week low 60.45
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 120
Buy Price 71.10
Buy Qty 1000.00
Sell Price 71.40
Sell Qty 725.00
OPEN 70.25
CLOSE 71.00
VOLUME 26872
52-Week high 112.40
52-Week low 60.45
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 120
Buy Price 71.10
Buy Qty 1000.00
Sell Price 71.40
Sell Qty 725.00

Kinetic Engineering Ltd. (KINETICENG) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT
DATE		 PURPOSE RECORD
DATE		 EX-BONUS
DATE		 RATIO PREMIUM
No record found.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kinetic Engineering: