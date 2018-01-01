You are here » Home
Kinetic Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500240
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: KINETICENG
|ISIN Code: INE266B01017
|
BSE
15:21 | 12 Mar
|
71.50
|
0.50
(0.70%)
|
OPEN
70.25
|
HIGH
72.25
|
LOW
70.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kinetic Engineering Ltd
|OPEN
|70.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|71.00
|VOLUME
|26872
|52-Week high
|112.40
|52-Week low
|60.45
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|120
|Buy Price
|71.10
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|71.40
|Sell Qty
|725.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|120
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|70.25
|CLOSE
|71.00
|VOLUME
|26872
|52-Week high
|112.40
|52-Week low
|60.45
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|120
|Buy Price
|71.10
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|71.40
|Sell Qty
|725.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|119.62
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Kinetic Engineering Ltd. (KINETICENG) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|March
|AGM Date (Month)
|Sep
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|Sep
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|10
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|1
|BSE Code
|500240
|NSE Code
|KINETICENG
|BSE Group
|ST
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|No
|BSE 200
|No
|BSE 500
|No
|CNX 500
|No
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
|Listing On
|
The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange
