Kinetic Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 500240 Sector: Auto
NSE: KINETICENG ISIN Code: INE266B01017
BSE 15:21 | 12 Mar 71.50 0.50
(0.70%)
OPEN

70.25

 HIGH

72.25

 LOW

70.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kinetic Engineering Ltd
OPEN 70.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 71.00
VOLUME 26872
52-Week high 112.40
52-Week low 60.45
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 120
Buy Price 71.10
Buy Qty 1000.00
Sell Price 71.40
Sell Qty 725.00
Kinetic Engineering Ltd. (KINETICENG) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 500240
NSE Code KINETICENG
BSE Group ST
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange

