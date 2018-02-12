Kinetic Trust Ltd.
BSE: 531274
Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE674M01019
BSE 15:06 | 28 Feb
9.45
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
9.45
|
HIGH
9.45
|
LOW
9.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Kinetic Trust Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE
9.45
VOLUME
150
52-Week high
13.69
52-Week low
7.80
|P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
3
Buy Price
0.00
Buy Qty
0.00
Sell Price
9.45
Sell Qty
650.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Kinetic Trust Ltd.
The Company was incorporated under the name of KINETIC TRUST LTD. on 12th August 1992 with the Registrar of Companies Punjab Himachal Pradesh & Chandigarh at Jalandhar. The Company got the certificate of commencement of business on 18th of October 1992. KINETIC TRUST LIMITED was promoted to carry out comprehensive Financial services and dealing in all kinds of securities. The Company has been prom...> More
Kinetic Trust Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.18
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.85
Announcement
-
Board Meeting On 12Th February 2018 For Approving Unaudited Results For The Quarter Ended 31St Decem
-
-
-
CS Certificate Under Reg. 40(9) Of SEBI LODR For The Halfyear Ended 30-09-2017
-
Compliance Certificate Under Reg. 7(3) Of SEBI LODR For The Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
Kinetic Trust Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|0.09
|-88.89
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.09
|-88.89
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.08
|-75
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|0.01
|-200
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|0.01
|-200
|Equity Capital
|3.36
|3.36
|-
Kinetic Trust Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Orient Tradelink
|2.99
|4.91
|3.28
|Minda Finance
|16.35
|1.87
|3.27
|Mehta Securities
|10.50
|-4.55
|3.24
|Kinetic Trust
|9.45
|0.00
|3.18
|Gajanan Sec.Serv
|10.26
|4.91
|3.18
|Rich Universe
|4.30
|-4.87
|3.12
|HB Leasing &Fin.
|2.80
|-0.36
|3.10
Kinetic Trust Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kinetic Trust Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kinetic Trust Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.45
|
|9.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.45
|Month Low/High
|9.45
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.80
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|27.00
