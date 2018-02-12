JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kinetic Trust Ltd

Kinetic Trust Ltd.

BSE: 531274 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE674M01019
BSE 15:06 | 28 Feb 9.45 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

9.45

 HIGH

9.45

 LOW

9.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kinetic Trust Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 9.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.45
VOLUME 150
52-Week high 13.69
52-Week low 7.80
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 9.45
Sell Qty 650.00
OPEN 9.45
CLOSE 9.45
VOLUME 150
52-Week high 13.69
52-Week low 7.80
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 9.45
Sell Qty 650.00

About Kinetic Trust Ltd.

Kinetic Trust Ltd

The Company was incorporated under the name of KINETIC TRUST LTD. on 12th August 1992 with the Registrar of Companies Punjab Himachal Pradesh & Chandigarh at Jalandhar. The Company got the certificate of commencement of business on 18th of October 1992. KINETIC TRUST LIMITED was promoted to carry out comprehensive Financial services and dealing in all kinds of securities. The Company has been prom...> More

Kinetic Trust Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.18
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kinetic Trust Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.09 -88.89
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 0.09 -88.89
Total Expenses 0.02 0.08 -75
Operating Profit -0.01 0.01 -200
Net Profit -0.01 0.01 -200
Equity Capital 3.36 3.36 -
> More on Kinetic Trust Ltd Financials Results

Kinetic Trust Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Orient Tradelink 2.99 4.91 3.28
Minda Finance 16.35 1.87 3.27
Mehta Securities 10.50 -4.55 3.24
Kinetic Trust 9.45 0.00 3.18
Gajanan Sec.Serv 10.26 4.91 3.18
Rich Universe 4.30 -4.87 3.12
HB Leasing &Fin. 2.80 -0.36 3.10
> More on Kinetic Trust Ltd Peer Group

Kinetic Trust Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.43
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.86
> More on Kinetic Trust Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kinetic Trust Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kinetic Trust Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.45
9.45
Week Low/High 0.00
9.45
Month Low/High 9.45
9.00
YEAR Low/High 7.80
14.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
27.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kinetic Trust: