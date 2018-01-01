Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 524019
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: KINGFA
|ISIN Code: INE473D01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|913.30
|
8.20
(0.91%)
|
OPEN
930.00
|
HIGH
930.00
|
LOW
900.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|911.60
|
-2.85
(-0.31%)
|
OPEN
907.90
|
HIGH
928.00
|
LOW
907.00
|OPEN
|930.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|905.10
|VOLUME
|867
|52-Week high
|1169.85
|52-Week low
|615.00
|P/E
|54.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,106
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|907.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|914.45
|VOLUME
|4070
|52-Week high
|1174.00
|52-Week low
|610.00
|P/E
|54.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,106
|Buy Price
|915.00
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|919.00
|Sell Qty
|22.00
About Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd.
Hydro S&S Industries, a Madras-based company, is managed by chairman V Srinivasan, manufactures and markets polypropylene compounds and cable sheathing compounds. In 1997-98, 1373130 equity shares were issued to M/s Hydro Polymers, UK, enabling them to hold 51% stake in the company. In 1993-94, it expanded by setting up a plant at Pondicherry, to cater to the increasing market demands. It comme...> More
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,106
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|16.84
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|54.23
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|6.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|239.30
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.82
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results As Per IND-AS Compliant For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 3
-
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting
-
-
Details Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited - Trading Window
-
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|163.99
|110.85
|47.94
|Other Income
|4.2
|-
|Total Income
|168.2
|110.85
|51.74
|Total Expenses
|152.19
|105.85
|43.78
|Operating Profit
|16.01
|5
|220.2
|Net Profit
|8.17
|1.37
|496.35
|Equity Capital
|12.11
|10.11
|-
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Wim Plast
|1179.75
|-1.69
|1415.70
|Safari Inds.
|536.30
|1.06
|1193.27
|Responsive Ind
|43.65
|0.58
|1165.02
|Kingfa Science
|913.30
|0.91
|1106.01
|Shaily Engineer.
|1156.85
|-0.05
|962.50
|Vikas Ecotech
|31.65
|1.61
|885.88
|Mold-Tek Pack.
|317.95
|-0.34
|880.72
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.86%
|-8.45%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.01%
|-15.23%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|8.90%
|8.11%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|22.74%
|22.58%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|12.55%
|11.77%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|252.94%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|900.05
|
|930.00
|Week Low/High
|900.00
|
|1013.00
|Month Low/High
|900.00
|
|1132.00
|YEAR Low/High
|615.00
|
|1170.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.13
|
|1243.00
