Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd.

BSE: 524019 Sector: Industrials
NSE: KINGFA ISIN Code: INE473D01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 913.30 8.20
(0.91%)
OPEN

930.00

 HIGH

930.00

 LOW

900.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 911.60 -2.85
(-0.31%)
OPEN

907.90

 HIGH

928.00

 LOW

907.00
OPEN 930.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 905.10
VOLUME 867
52-Week high 1169.85
52-Week low 615.00
P/E 54.23
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,106
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd.

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd

Hydro S&S Industries, a Madras-based company, is managed by chairman V Srinivasan, manufactures and markets polypropylene compounds and cable sheathing compounds. In 1997-98, 1373130 equity shares were issued to M/s Hydro Polymers, UK, enabling them to hold 51% stake in the company. In 1993-94, it expanded by setting up a plant at Pondicherry, to cater to the increasing market demands. It comme...> More

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,106
EPS - TTM () [*S] 16.84
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 54.23
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 239.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 163.99 110.85 47.94
Other Income 4.2 -
Total Income 168.2 110.85 51.74
Total Expenses 152.19 105.85 43.78
Operating Profit 16.01 5 220.2
Net Profit 8.17 1.37 496.35
Equity Capital 12.11 10.11 -
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Wim Plast 1179.75 -1.69 1415.70
Safari Inds. 536.30 1.06 1193.27
Responsive Ind 43.65 0.58 1165.02
Kingfa Science 913.30 0.91 1106.01
Shaily Engineer. 1156.85 -0.05 962.50
Vikas Ecotech 31.65 1.61 885.88
Mold-Tek Pack. 317.95 -0.34 880.72
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 6.55
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.04
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.86% -8.45% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.01% -15.23% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 8.90% 8.11% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 22.74% 22.58% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 12.55% 11.77% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 252.94% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 900.05
930.00
Week Low/High 900.00
1013.00
Month Low/High 900.00
1132.00
YEAR Low/High 615.00
1170.00
All TIME Low/High 5.13
1243.00

