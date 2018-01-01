JUST IN
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd.

BSE: 524019 Sector: Industrials
NSE: KINGFA ISIN Code: INE473D01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 913.30 8.20
(0.91%)
OPEN

930.00

 HIGH

930.00

 LOW

900.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 911.60 -2.85
(-0.31%)
OPEN

907.90

 HIGH

928.00

 LOW

907.00
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. (KINGFA) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT
DATE		 PURPOSE RECORD
DATE		 EX-BONUS
DATE		 RATIO PREMIUM
28-02-2017 Rights 10-03-2017 09-03-2017 18:91 740.00
16-09-2015 Rights 24-09-2015 22-09-2015 578:1000 260.00
20-07-1996 Rights 26-08-1996 1:8 30.00

