Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 524019
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: KINGFA
|ISIN Code: INE473D01015
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
913.30
|
8.20
(0.91%)
|
OPEN
930.00
|
HIGH
930.00
|
LOW
900.05
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
911.60
|
-2.85
(-0.31%)
|
OPEN
907.90
|
HIGH
928.00
|
LOW
907.00
|OPEN
|930.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|905.10
|VOLUME
|867
|52-Week high
|1169.85
|52-Week low
|615.00
|P/E
|54.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,106
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. (KINGFA) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|SPLIT DATE - BSE
|SPLIT DATE - NSE
|FROM
|TO
|No record found.
Quick Links for Kingfa Science & Technology (India):