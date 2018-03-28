You are here » Home
Kings Infra Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 530215
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE050N01010
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
20.10
|
-0.35
(-1.71%)
|
OPEN
20.00
|
HIGH
20.50
|
LOW
19.45
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kings Infra Ventures Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Kings Infra Ventures Ltd.
Kings Infra Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kings Infra Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.64
|3.15
|-79.68
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|200
|Total Income
|0.67
|3.16
|-78.8
|Total Expenses
|0.49
|3
|-83.67
|Operating Profit
|0.18
|0.17
|5.88
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.08
|-37.5
|Equity Capital
|23.51
|23.51
| -
Kings Infra Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
Kings Infra Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kings Infra Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.66%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-0.50%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|34.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|32.50%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|44.19%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kings Infra Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.45
|
|20.50
|Week Low/High
|19.45
|
|22.00
|Month Low/High
|18.45
|
|22.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.22
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.30
|
|28.00
