Kings Infra Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 530215 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE050N01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 20.10 -0.35
(-1.71%)
OPEN

20.00

 HIGH

20.50

 LOW

19.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kings Infra Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kings Infra Ventures Ltd.

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   47
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 125.63
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.64 3.15 -79.68
Other Income 0.03 0.01 200
Total Income 0.67 3.16 -78.8
Total Expenses 0.49 3 -83.67
Operating Profit 0.18 0.17 5.88
Net Profit 0.05 0.08 -37.5
Equity Capital 23.51 23.51 -
Kings Infra Ventures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Relstruct Build 35.05 0.14 51.42
Niraj Cement 32.60 13.99 48.44
Era Infra Engg. 1.43 -4.67 47.42
Kings Infra 20.10 -1.71 47.26
VKJ Infradev. 1.95 4.84 46.41
Ratnabhumi Dev. 33.15 -2.64 45.42
National Standar 21.90 24.79 43.80
Kings Infra Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.69
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.62
Kings Infra Ventures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.66% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -0.50% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 34.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 32.50% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 44.19% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.45
20.50
Week Low/High 19.45
22.00
Month Low/High 18.45
22.00
YEAR Low/High 8.22
22.00
All TIME Low/High 5.30
28.00

