JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kintech Renewables Ltd

Kintech Renewables Ltd.

BSE: 512329 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE385F01016
BSE LIVE 13:04 | 21 Feb 65.95 3.10
(4.93%)
OPEN

65.95

 HIGH

65.95

 LOW

65.95
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kintech Renewables Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 65.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 62.85
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 65.95
52-Week low 43.20
P/E 26.81
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 65.95
Buy Qty 1975.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 65.95
CLOSE 62.85
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 65.95
52-Week low 43.20
P/E 26.81
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 65.95
Buy Qty 1975.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Kintech Renewables Ltd.

Kintech Renewables Ltd

Jarigold Textiles Ltd was incorporated in the year 1985. The company manufactures and sells textiles products. The company shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange. The company is based on Surat, Gujarat....> More

Kintech Renewables Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.46
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.81
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.52
Book Value / Share () [*S] 61.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kintech Renewables Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.17 -
Other Income 0.07 0.08 -12.5
Total Income 0.07 0.25 -72
Total Expenses 0.03 0.03 0
Operating Profit 0.04 0.21 -80.95
Net Profit 0.03 0.15 -80
Equity Capital 1 1 -
> More on Kintech Renewables Ltd Financials Results

Kintech Renewables Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Karma Ener. 32.10 -2.13 37.14
Surya Chak.Pow. 0.94 4.44 14.07
Sun Source (I) 4.67 0.00 6.72
Kintech Renew. 65.95 4.93 6.60
SRM Ener 4.28 0.00 3.88
Gita Renewable 7.50 0.00 3.08
> More on Kintech Renewables Ltd Peer Group

Kintech Renewables Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.80
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.71
> More on Kintech Renewables Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kintech Renewables Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.57% -0.37%
1 Month NA NA -1.06% -0.33%
3 Month NA NA 2.14% 1.50%
6 Month NA NA 5.53% 4.88%
1 Year NA NA 17.25% 16.72%
3 Year NA NA 17.31% 18.99%

Kintech Renewables Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 65.95
65.95
Week Low/High 0.00
65.95
Month Low/High 65.95
66.00
YEAR Low/High 43.20
66.00
All TIME Low/High 4.75
66.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kintech Renewables: