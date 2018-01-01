Kintech Renewables Ltd.
About Kintech Renewables Ltd.
Jarigold Textiles Ltd was incorporated in the year 1985. The company manufactures and sells textiles products. The company shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange. The company is based on Surat, Gujarat....> More
Kintech Renewables Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.46
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.81
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.52
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|61.29
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.08
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results And Closure Of Trading
-
Submission Of Statement Of Investor Complaints Under Regulation 13 (3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations
-
-
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2017
-
Kintech Renewables Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.17
|-
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.08
|-12.5
|Total Income
|0.07
|0.25
|-72
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|0.21
|-80.95
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.15
|-80
|Equity Capital
|1
|1
|-
Kintech Renewables Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Karma Ener.
|32.10
|-2.13
|37.14
|Surya Chak.Pow.
|0.94
|4.44
|14.07
|Sun Source (I)
|4.67
|0.00
|6.72
|Kintech Renew.
|65.95
|4.93
|6.60
|SRM Ener
|4.28
|0.00
|3.88
|Gita Renewable
|7.50
|0.00
|3.08
Kintech Renewables Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Kintech Renewables Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.57%
|-0.37%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.33%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.14%
|1.50%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.53%
|4.88%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.25%
|16.72%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.31%
|18.99%
Kintech Renewables Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|65.95
|
|65.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|65.95
|Month Low/High
|65.95
|
|66.00
|YEAR Low/High
|43.20
|
|66.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.75
|
|66.00
