JUST IN
You are here » Home » » KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL Ltd.

BSE: 540680 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: KIOCL ISIN Code: INE880L01014
BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar 234.20 -8.35
(-3.44%)
OPEN

247.70

 HIGH

247.70

 LOW

228.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 233.90 -10.35
(-4.24%)
OPEN

249.00

 HIGH

252.90

 LOW

226.35
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 247.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 242.55
VOLUME 7762
52-Week high 506.45
52-Week low 84.10
P/E 212.91
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,860
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 247.70
CLOSE 242.55
VOLUME 7762
52-Week high 506.45
52-Week low 84.10
P/E 212.91
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,860
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

KIOCL Ltd. (KIOCL) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 930.61 205.57 534.14
Excise Duty 60.78 21.55 0.00
Net Sales 869.83 184.02 534.14
Other Income 156.37 213.82 214.80
Stock Adjustments 43.32 -210.91 71.39
Total Income 1069.52 186.93 820.33
Expenditure
Raw Materials 637.93 60.73 422.70
Power & Fuel Cost 114.52 17.49 93.51
Employee Cost 150.11 118.03 132.02
Other Manufacturing Expenses 72.65 25.82 39.92
Selling and Administration Expenses 27.02 22.33 59.86
Miscellaneous Expenses 13.02 9.34 8.98
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 1015.25 253.74 756.99
Operating Profit 54.28 -66.80 63.35
Interest 1.04 0.36 0.00
Gross Profit 53.24 -67.16 63.35
Depreciation 22.02 22.51 32.09
Profit Before Tax 31.22 -89.67 31.26
Tax -16.71 -9.52 0.44
Net Profit 47.93 -80.15 30.82
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for KIOCL: