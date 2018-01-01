You are here » Home » » KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL Ltd.
|BSE: 540680
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: KIOCL
|ISIN Code: INE880L01014
|BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar
|234.20
|
-8.35
(-3.44%)
|
OPEN
247.70
|
HIGH
247.70
|
LOW
228.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|233.90
|
-10.35
(-4.24%)
|
OPEN
249.00
|
HIGH
252.90
|
LOW
226.35
Filter:
KIOCL Ltd. (KIOCL) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|930.61
|205.57
|534.14
|Excise Duty
|60.78
|21.55
|0.00
|Net Sales
|869.83
|184.02
|534.14
|Other Income
|156.37
|213.82
|214.80
|Stock Adjustments
|43.32
|-210.91
|71.39
|Total Income
|1069.52
|186.93
|820.33
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|637.93
|60.73
|422.70
|Power & Fuel Cost
|114.52
|17.49
|93.51
|Employee Cost
|150.11
|118.03
|132.02
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|72.65
|25.82
|39.92
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|27.02
|22.33
|59.86
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|13.02
|9.34
|8.98
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|1015.25
|253.74
|756.99
|Operating Profit
|54.28
|-66.80
|63.35
|Interest
|1.04
|0.36
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|53.24
|-67.16
|63.35
|Depreciation
|22.02
|22.51
|32.09
|Profit Before Tax
|31.22
|-89.67
|31.26
|Tax
|-16.71
|-9.52
|0.44
|Net Profit
|47.93
|-80.15
|30.82
