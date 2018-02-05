Kiran Print Pack Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Apr.'89, Kiran Print Pack was converted into a public limited company. It was promoted by Narayandas Mohta, Kamal Kumar Mohta and Kishore Kumar Mohta. The company started opertions in 1990-91 by trading in paper and subsequently switched to printing activity in 1992, concentrating on the specialised area of printing and distribution of capital issue...> More