Kiran Print Pack Ltd.
|BSE: 531413
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE516D01011
|BSE 15:14 | 08 Mar
|4.42
|
0.21
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
4.42
|
HIGH
4.42
|
LOW
4.42
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kiran Print Pack Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.42
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.21
|VOLUME
|11
|52-Week high
|4.43
|52-Week low
|2.93
|P/E
|31.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|4.41
|Buy Qty
|11.00
|Sell Price
|4.42
|Sell Qty
|89.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|31.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Kiran Print Pack Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in Apr.'89, Kiran Print Pack was converted into a public limited company. It was promoted by Narayandas Mohta, Kamal Kumar Mohta and Kishore Kumar Mohta. The company started opertions in 1990-91 by trading in paper and subsequently switched to printing activity in 1992, concentrating on the specialised area of printing and distribution of capital issue...> More
Kiran Print Pack Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.14
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|31.57
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.73
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.66
Announcement
-
-
-
Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results/Un-Audited Financial Statements For 3Rd Quarter And Quart
-
-
Information Regarding Next Board Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On 05Th February 2018 For Inter
-
Kiran Print Pack Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.11
|0
|Total Income
|0.11
|0.11
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.1
|-50
|Operating Profit
|0.06
|0.01
|500
|Net Profit
|0.03
|-0.01
|400
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
|-
Kiran Print Pack Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Inland Printers
|11.25
|4.75
|8.10
|Esha Media
|7.61
|0.00
|5.94
|Shakti Press
|7.55
|3.42
|2.66
|Kiran Print Pack
|4.42
|4.99
|2.21
Kiran Print Pack Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kiran Print Pack Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|25.21%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kiran Print Pack Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.42
|
|4.42
|Week Low/High
|4.42
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|4.21
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.93
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.74
|
|33.00
Quick Links for Kiran Print Pack:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices