Kiran Print Pack Ltd.

BSE: 531413 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE516D01011
BSE 15:14 | 08 Mar 4.42 0.21
(4.99%)
OPEN

4.42

 HIGH

4.42

 LOW

4.42
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kiran Print Pack Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kiran Print Pack Ltd.

Kiran Print Pack Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Apr.'89, Kiran Print Pack was converted into a public limited company. It was promoted by Narayandas Mohta, Kamal Kumar Mohta and Kishore Kumar Mohta. The company started opertions in 1990-91 by trading in paper and subsequently switched to printing activity in 1992, concentrating on the specialised area of printing and distribution of capital issue

Kiran Print Pack Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.57
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kiran Print Pack Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.11 0.11 0
Total Income 0.11 0.11 0
Total Expenses 0.05 0.1 -50
Operating Profit 0.06 0.01 500
Net Profit 0.03 -0.01 400
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Kiran Print Pack Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Inland Printers 11.25 4.75 8.10
Esha Media 7.61 0.00 5.94
Shakti Press 7.55 3.42 2.66
Kiran Print Pack 4.42 4.99 2.21
Kiran Print Pack Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.76
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.40
Kiran Print Pack Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 25.21% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kiran Print Pack Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.42
4.42
Week Low/High 4.42
4.00
Month Low/High 4.21
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.93
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.74
33.00

