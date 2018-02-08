JUST IN
Kiran Syntex Ltd.

BSE: 530443 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE293D01017
BSE 15:12 | 20 Feb 2.75 0.13
(4.96%)
OPEN

2.75

 HIGH

2.75

 LOW

2.75
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kiran Syntex Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kiran Syntex Ltd.

Kiran Syntex Ltd

Kiran Syntex Ltd was established in the year 1986. The company is counted amongst the prominent manufacturers and suppliers of an array of Polyester Dyed Yarns. It is made using quality material and can also be availed in varied colors & Deniers. The company's collection of Fancy Yarns is in great demand amongst its clients due to its durability, evenness, consistent colors and smooth texture....> More

Kiran Syntex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kiran Syntex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.05 -
Operating Profit -0.05 -
Net Profit -0.05 -
Equity Capital 4.24 4.24 -
Kiran Syntex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kush Industries 0.85 4.94 1.30
Aananda Lakshmi 3.62 -4.99 1.27
Source Indust. 1.05 -4.55 1.20
Kiran Syntex 2.75 4.96 1.17
Alan Scott Inds. 16.65 4.72 1.15
Unimin India 0.46 -4.17 0.93
Mid India Inds. 0.53 -3.64 0.86
Kiran Syntex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.44
Banks/FIs 0.24
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.22
Indian Public 50.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.80
Kiran Syntex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Kiran Syntex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.75
2.75
Week Low/High 0.00
2.75
Month Low/High 2.75
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.00
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
38.00

