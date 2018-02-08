Kiran Syntex Ltd.
|BSE: 530443
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE293D01017
|BSE 15:12 | 20 Feb
|2.75
|
0.13
(4.96%)
|
OPEN
2.75
|
HIGH
2.75
|
LOW
2.75
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kiran Syntex Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.62
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|3.90
|52-Week low
|2.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.75
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Kiran Syntex Ltd.
Kiran Syntex Ltd was established in the year 1986. The company is counted amongst the prominent manufacturers and suppliers of an array of Polyester Dyed Yarns. It is made using quality material and can also be availed in varied colors & Deniers. The company's collection of Fancy Yarns is in great demand amongst its clients due to its durability, evenness, consistent colors and smooth texture....> More
Kiran Syntex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.45
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
-
-
Certificate From The Practicing Company Secretary For The Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2017
-
Kiran Syntex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|-
|Equity Capital
|4.24
|4.24
|-
Kiran Syntex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kush Industries
|0.85
|4.94
|1.30
|Aananda Lakshmi
|3.62
|-4.99
|1.27
|Source Indust.
|1.05
|-4.55
|1.20
|Kiran Syntex
|2.75
|4.96
|1.17
|Alan Scott Inds.
|16.65
|4.72
|1.15
|Unimin India
|0.46
|-4.17
|0.93
|Mid India Inds.
|0.53
|-3.64
|0.86
Kiran Syntex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kiran Syntex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kiran Syntex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.75
|
|2.75
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.75
|Month Low/High
|2.75
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.00
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|38.00
