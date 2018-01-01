JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Kiran Syntex Ltd

Kiran Syntex Ltd.

BSE: 530443 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE293D01017
BSE 15:12 | 20 Feb 2.75 0.13
(4.96%)
OPEN

2.75

 HIGH

2.75

 LOW

2.75
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kiran Syntex Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.62
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 3.90
52-Week low 2.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 2.75
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.75
CLOSE 2.62
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 3.90
52-Week low 2.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 2.75
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Kiran Syntex Ltd. (KIRANSYNTEX) - Mutual Fund Holding

Stocks attracting Fund Managers
SCHEME Amount Invested (Rs cr) No of shares Net Asset (%)
No record found.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kiran Syntex: