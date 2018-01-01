You are here » Home » » Kiran Syntex Ltd
Kiran Syntex Ltd.
|BSE: 530443
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE293D01017
|BSE 15:12 | 20 Feb
|2.75
|
0.13
(4.96%)
|
OPEN
2.75
|
HIGH
2.75
|
LOW
2.75
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kiran Syntex Ltd
|OPEN
|2.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.62
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|3.90
|52-Week low
|2.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.75
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Kiran Syntex Ltd. (KIRANSYNTEX) - Mutual Fund Holding
|Stocks attracting Fund Managers
|SCHEME
|Amount Invested (Rs cr)
|No of shares
|Net Asset (%)
|No record found.
Quick Links for Kiran Syntex:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices