You are here » Home » » Kiran Vyapar Ltd
Kiran Vyapar Ltd.
|BSE: 537750
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE555P01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|148.25
|
1.10
(0.75%)
|
OPEN
149.50
|
HIGH
150.90
|
LOW
147.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Kiran Vyapar Ltd
|OPEN
|149.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|147.15
|VOLUME
|2200
|52-Week high
|224.90
|52-Week low
|97.25
|P/E
|25.74
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|384
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.74
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|384
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|149.50
|CLOSE
|147.15
|VOLUME
|2200
|52-Week high
|224.90
|52-Week low
|97.25
|P/E
|25.74
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|384
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|25.74
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|384.26
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Kiran Vyapar Ltd. (KIRANVYAPAR) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|25.92
|25.92
|25.92
|Reserves
|550.95
|542.88
|543.49
|Total Shareholders Funds
|576.87
|568.80
|569.41
|Secured Loans
|24.10
|26.28
|2.81
|Unsecured Loans
|1.56
|1.35
|0.12
|Total Debt
|25.66
|27.63
|2.93
|Total Liabilities
|602.53
|596.43
|572.34
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|4.31
|4.74
|4.22
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|363.67
|443.57
|355.22
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash and Bank
|13.03
|0.67
|4.84
|Loans and Advances
|227.93
|158.76
|218.02
|Total Current Assets
|240.96
|159.43
|222.86
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|2.84
|1.39
|0.82
|Provisions
|0.90
|7.92
|8.36
|Net Current Assets
|237.22
|150.12
|213.68
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|602.54
|596.44
|572.34
Quick Links for Kiran Vyapar:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices