Kiran Vyapar Ltd.

BSE: 537750 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE555P01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 148.25 1.10
(0.75%)
OPEN

149.50

 HIGH

150.90

 LOW

147.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kiran Vyapar Ltd
Kiran Vyapar Ltd. (KIRANVYAPAR) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 25.92 25.92 25.92
Reserves 550.95 542.88 543.49
Total Shareholders Funds 576.87 568.80 569.41
Secured Loans 24.10 26.28 2.81
Unsecured Loans 1.56 1.35 0.12
Total Debt 25.66 27.63 2.93
Total Liabilities 602.53 596.43 572.34
Application of Funds
Gross Block 4.31 4.74 4.22
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 363.67 443.57 355.22
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash and Bank 13.03 0.67 4.84
Loans and Advances 227.93 158.76 218.02
Total Current Assets 240.96 159.43 222.86
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 2.84 1.39 0.82
Provisions 0.90 7.92 8.36
Net Current Assets 237.22 150.12 213.68
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 602.54 596.44 572.34
