Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.
|BSE: 500241
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: KIRLOSBROS
|ISIN Code: INE732A01036
|BSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar
|321.95
|
0.35
(0.11%)
|
OPEN
321.55
|
HIGH
323.65
|
LOW
321.55
|NSE LIVE 13:37 | 12 Mar
|323.35
|
1.65
(0.51%)
|
OPEN
322.45
|
HIGH
325.00
|
LOW
320.55
|OPEN
|321.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|321.60
|VOLUME
|434
|52-Week high
|432.00
|52-Week low
|229.45
|P/E
|51.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,556
|Buy Price
|321.75
|Buy Qty
|44.00
|Sell Price
|322.00
|Sell Qty
|300.00
|OPEN
|322.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|321.70
|VOLUME
|8957
|52-Week high
|432.80
|52-Week low
|229.00
|P/E
|51.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,556
|Buy Price
|323.05
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|323.40
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|321.55
|CLOSE
|321.60
|VOLUME
|434
|52-Week high
|432.00
|52-Week low
|229.45
|P/E
|51.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,556
|Buy Price
|321.75
|Buy Qty
|44.00
|Sell Price
|322.00
|Sell Qty
|300.00
|OPEN
|322.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|321.70
|VOLUME
|8957
|52-Week high
|432.80
|52-Week low
|229.00
|P/E
|51.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2556.28
|Buy Price
|323.05
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|323.40
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.
Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), a part of the century old Kirloskar group was incorporated in 15th January of the year 1920. An ISO 9001:2000 certified company manufactures a wide range of pumps, valves, anti-corrosion products, hydel turbines, and other products. It undertakes projects in fluid-handling, turnkey fluid-handling projects in irrigation, power, process, water supply and sewerage, t...> More
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,556
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.30
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|51.10
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.31
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|107.48
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.00
Announcement
-
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31/12/2017.
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended As On 31St December 2017
-
Board Meeting For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On December 312017 Is Scheduled On 24Th January
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|442.1
|430.6
|2.67
|Other Income
|3.9
|2.3
|69.57
|Total Income
|446
|432.9
|3.03
|Total Expenses
|418.7
|411.6
|1.72
|Operating Profit
|27.3
|21.3
|28.17
|Net Profit
|9.1
|2.1
|333.33
|Equity Capital
|15.9
|15.9
|-
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Greaves Cotton
|118.25
|-1.05
|2887.67
|KSB Pumps
|794.00
|-0.13
|2763.91
|Va Tech Wabag
|498.90
|-0.39
|2726.49
|Kirl. Brothers
|321.95
|0.11
|2556.28
|Swaraj Engines
|1993.95
|6.21
|2418.66
|Ingersoll-Rand
|712.45
|-0.39
|2249.20
|Action Const.Eq.
|172.00
|0.79
|2017.56
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.13%
|-4.19%
|-0.07%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-13.64%
|-9.67%
|-1.69%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|14.92%
|19.43%
|1.49%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|31.78%
|32.17%
|4.86%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|33.45%
|31.98%
|16.50%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|70.89%
|68.59%
|16.56%
|18.24%
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|321.55
|
|323.65
|Week Low/High
|317.00
|
|338.00
|Month Low/High
|317.00
|
|377.00
|YEAR Low/High
|229.45
|
|432.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.62
|
|545.00
Quick Links for Kirloskar Brothers:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices