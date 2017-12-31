JUST IN
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

BSE: 500241 Sector: Engineering
NSE: KIRLOSBROS ISIN Code: INE732A01036
BSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar 321.95 0.35
(0.11%)
OPEN

321.55

 HIGH

323.65

 LOW

321.55
NSE LIVE 13:37 | 12 Mar 323.35 1.65
(0.51%)
OPEN

322.45

 HIGH

325.00

 LOW

320.55
About Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), a part of the century old Kirloskar group was incorporated in 15th January of the year 1920. An ISO 9001:2000 certified company manufactures a wide range of pumps, valves, anti-corrosion products, hydel turbines, and other products. It undertakes projects in fluid-handling, turnkey fluid-handling projects in irrigation, power, process, water supply and sewerage, t...> More

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,556
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.30
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 51.10
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.31
Book Value / Share () [*S] 107.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 442.1 430.6 2.67
Other Income 3.9 2.3 69.57
Total Income 446 432.9 3.03
Total Expenses 418.7 411.6 1.72
Operating Profit 27.3 21.3 28.17
Net Profit 9.1 2.1 333.33
Equity Capital 15.9 15.9 -
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Greaves Cotton 118.25 -1.05 2887.67
KSB Pumps 794.00 -0.13 2763.91
Va Tech Wabag 498.90 -0.39 2726.49
Kirl. Brothers 321.95 0.11 2556.28
Swaraj Engines 1993.95 6.21 2418.66
Ingersoll-Rand 712.45 -0.39 2249.20
Action Const.Eq. 172.00 0.79 2017.56
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.52
Banks/FIs 4.10
FIIs 1.81
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.41
Indian Public 15.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.56
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.13% -4.19% -0.07% -1.00%
1 Month -13.64% -9.67% -1.69% -0.96%
3 Month 14.92% 19.43% 1.49% 0.86%
6 Month 31.78% 32.17% 4.86% 4.22%
1 Year 33.45% 31.98% 16.50% 15.99%
3 Year 70.89% 68.59% 16.56% 18.24%

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 321.55
323.65
Week Low/High 317.00
338.00
Month Low/High 317.00
377.00
YEAR Low/High 229.45
432.00
All TIME Low/High 1.62
545.00

