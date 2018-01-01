Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL), which was incorporated on 10th September 1991 to manufacture pig iron and ferrous castings. Business areas of the company encompass Grey Iron castings, S.G Iron castings, Steel Investment castings and Pig Iron. The product range includes Grey Iron castings: 1 kg - 500 kg single piece weight, S.G Iron castings: 1 Kg -70 Kg single piece weight, Investment...> More