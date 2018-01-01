You are here » Home
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500245
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: KIRLOSFERR
|ISIN Code: INE884B01025
|
BSE
LIVE
13:56 | 12 Mar
|
83.35
|
-1.80
(-2.11%)
|
OPEN
84.70
|
HIGH
86.90
|
LOW
82.35
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|84.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|85.15
|VOLUME
|179530
|52-Week high
|121.90
|52-Week low
|72.00
|P/E
|31.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,144
|Buy Price
|82.80
|Buy Qty
|350.00
|Sell Price
|83.55
|Sell Qty
|300.00
|OPEN
|84.70
|CLOSE
|85.15
|VOLUME
|179530
|52-Week high
|121.90
|52-Week low
|72.00
|P/E
|31.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,144
|Buy Price
|82.80
|Buy Qty
|350.00
|Sell Price
|83.55
|Sell Qty
|300.00
About Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL), which was incorporated on 10th September 1991 to manufacture pig iron and ferrous castings. Business areas of the company encompass Grey Iron castings, S.G Iron castings, Steel Investment castings and Pig Iron. The product range includes Grey Iron castings: 1 kg - 500 kg single piece weight, S.G Iron castings: 1 Kg -70 Kg single piece weight, Investment...> More
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|476.98
|255.45
|86.72
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.32
|53.13
|Total Income
|477.47
|255.77
|86.68
|Total Expenses
|445.98
|221.38
|101.45
|Operating Profit
|31.49
|34.39
|-8.43
|Net Profit
|10.97
|17.04
|-35.62
|Equity Capital
|68.65
|68.65
| -
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.12%
|NA
|-0.08%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-13.94%
|NA
|-1.69%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-17.23%
|NA
|1.48%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-5.28%
|NA
|4.86%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-4.96%
|NA
|16.50%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|54.93%
|NA
|16.56%
|18.24%
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|82.35
|
|86.90
|Week Low/High
|82.35
|
|94.00
|Month Low/High
|82.35
|
|98.00
|YEAR Low/High
|72.00
|
|122.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.11
|
|122.00
