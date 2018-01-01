JUST IN
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500245 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: KIRLOSFERR ISIN Code: INE884B01025
BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 83.35 -1.80
(-2.11%)
OPEN

84.70

 HIGH

86.90

 LOW

82.35
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL), which was incorporated on 10th September 1991 to manufacture pig iron and ferrous castings. Business areas of the company encompass Grey Iron castings, S.G Iron castings, Steel Investment castings and Pig Iron. The product range includes Grey Iron castings: 1 kg - 500 kg single piece weight, S.G Iron castings: 1 Kg -70 Kg single piece weight, Investment...> More

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,144
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.45
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.06
Book Value / Share () [*S] 41.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 476.98 255.45 86.72
Other Income 0.49 0.32 53.13
Total Income 477.47 255.77 86.68
Total Expenses 445.98 221.38 101.45
Operating Profit 31.49 34.39 -8.43
Net Profit 10.97 17.04 -35.62
Equity Capital 68.65 68.65 -
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sunflag Iron 80.20 2.23 1445.36
Technocraf.Inds. 525.10 0.09 1381.01
Kalyani Steels 287.05 -0.33 1253.26
Kirl. Ferrous 83.35 -2.11 1144.40
Kridhan Infra 105.70 -0.66 1002.04
Bhushan Steel 42.20 -4.31 955.83
Mukand 63.50 2.34 897.95
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.56
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.12
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.03
Indian Public 26.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.74
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.12% NA -0.08% -1.00%
1 Month -13.94% NA -1.69% -0.96%
3 Month -17.23% NA 1.48% 0.86%
6 Month -5.28% NA 4.86% 4.22%
1 Year -4.96% NA 16.50% 15.99%
3 Year 54.93% NA 16.56% 18.24%

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 82.35
86.90
Week Low/High 82.35
94.00
Month Low/High 82.35
98.00
YEAR Low/High 72.00
122.00
All TIME Low/High 1.11
122.00

